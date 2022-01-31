"Reid-Bieniemy combo has been disaster for years" - NFL reporter blasts Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy for Chiefs loss to Bengals 

The Kansas City Chiefs lost 27-24 to Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals in an epic upset in the AFC Championship game yesterday. Kansas City was a heavy favorite going into the game but squandered a 21-3 lead to lose in overtime.

There is at least one NFL reporter who believes that Kansas City head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have underachieved for quite some time now.

Matt Verderame is a national NFL reporter who had the following to say about the Reid-Bieniemy coaching duo:

"Mahomes will rightfully wear this, but the Reid-Bieniemy combo has been a disaster for years with this nonsense. Run. The. Ball. Kansas City was opening huge holes and went away from it because ... who knows why."

Reid and Bieniemy have led the Chiefs to the last four AFC Championship games. In Matt Verderame's opinion, for the pair to have come away with only one Super Bowl victory is a major disappointment.

Dating back to the 2018-2019 season, the Kansas City Chiefs faced the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals (in consecutive order) as opponents in the AFC Championship game.

What's next for the Kansas City Chiefs?

For the last few years, Kansas City has been a staple in either the Super Bowl or at least the AFC Championship game.

While it is unfair to say that yesterday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals sets the trajectory for the future of the Kansas City franchise (they're still much too talented to make that statement yet). It's safe to say that the new era of young guns at the quarterback position in the conference are here to stay.

In previous years, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have defeated the likes of an aging (yet still highly productive) Tom Brady, and an aging (yet also highly unproductive over the last few years) Ben Roethlisberger. Along with a host of others who felt as if they were being hunted by Mahomes to take over the mantle as the new kid on the block.

With the arrival of Joe Burrow in yesterday's game and an instant classic in the AFC Divisional Round against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs will now have viable competition in the conference for the foreseeable future.

Charlie Goldsmith @CharlieG__ Ja’Marr Chase: “The more I hear (Super Bowl), the more I get excited.”



“We’ve been doing this all year." Ja’Marr Chase: “The more I hear (Super Bowl), the more I get excited.”“We’ve been doing this all year." https://t.co/pGd1BN3Loy

Even in his own division, Patrick Mahomes must deal with the Los Angeles Chargers and their young up-and-coming signal-caller Justin Herbert, who set the all-time record for passing yards in a quarterback's first two seasons.

Where does this leave Kansas City? The team will surely make at least a few changes, starting with perhaps adding another receiver to lineup on the other side of Tyreek Hill. The team may also seek to beef up their secondary with more skilled cornerbacks.

While you can never count out Andy Reid and Kansas City, there are new stars emerging in the AFC conference and they are at the quarterback position.

