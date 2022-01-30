What is Patrick Mahomes' record against Bengals?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game this Sunday in what will be the first post-season meeting between the two quarterbacks and the franchises. The winner will earn a place in Super Bowl LVI and will play either the San Francisco 49ers or the Los Angeles Rams.

PFF @PFF



Chiefs

Bengals Who will the AFC?ChiefsBengals Who will the AFC? 🔁 Chiefs❤️ Bengals https://t.co/jmIVBBa36B

In the NFL this season, Mahomes hasn't played his best football. His passer rating is the worst of his career if you disregard his rookie season where he only played one game. He has also thrown a career-high 13 interceptions, but there's something different about him when it comes to the playoffs, particularly this time round.

In two playoff games this season, he has thrown for 782 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception. Can he do it against the Bengals and lead his team to another Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes' record vs the Bengals

He has only played against the Bengals twice in his career, with one victory and one loss.

Chiefs vs. Bengals, 22 October, 2018

In his first meeting against the Bengals, the Chiefs romped to a 45-10 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs quarterback threw for 358 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also added 45 yards with his legs on four attempts.

In 2018, he was simply phenomenal and earned himself the NFL MVP award. He threw for 50 touchdowns with a passer rating of 113.8 in what remains the only season he has thrown for over 5,000 yards.

Chiefs vs. Bengals, 2 January, 2022

In the most recent meeting between the two, it was the Bengals who came out on top. Burrow led Cincinnati to a 34-31 victory over the Chiefs, throwing for four touchdowns for 446 yards. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had more receiving yards (266) in the game than Mahomes had passing yards (259).

It was a game that dropped the Chiefs from the top spot in the AFC and the No. 1 seed, which ultimately went to Tennessee, whom the Bengals knocked out in the Wild Card game.

Who will make it to Super Bowl LVI?

The Chiefs and the Bengals will square off again at Arrowhead in the AFC Championship game, which may likely end up as another shootout, just like in the regular season. Burrow and the Bengals came out on top in that one, but Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and the entire roster in Kansas City will be looking for revenge and a return to the Super Bowl.

PFF @PFF



Bengals vs Chiefs Part II 🍿

Patrick Mahomes called itBengals vs Chiefs Part II 🍿 Patrick Mahomes called it 👀Bengals vs Chiefs Part II 🍿 https://t.co/xbbCl201xQ

Also Read Article Continues below

Bengals vs. Chiefs Part II, Burrow vs. Mahomes Part II. Who wins to make it to Super Bowl LVI?

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. Who will make it to Super Bowl LVI? Mahomes and the Chiefs Burrow and the Bengals 1 votes so far