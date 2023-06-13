Create

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets win the 2023 NBA championship, their first in franchise history

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jun 13, 2023 03:12 GMT
2023 NBA Finals - Game Five
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are the 2023 NBA champions after defeating the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday. It is the Nuggets' first championship in franchise history.

Jokic finished the game with 28 points, 16 rebounds and four assists, while Jamal Murray had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Michael Porter Jr. had his first big game of the NBA Finals with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

The Nuggets proved that they were the best team in basketball this season and it culminated in an NBA title. They had the best record in the Western Conference, but most fans thought that they would lose against the Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers.

Here is the moment the Nuggets won the NBA championship:

THE FIRST TITLE IN NUGGETS FRANCHISE HISTORY 🏆 https://t.co/e5Bhhoe0cD

Also Read: "I had to put myself first" - Hailey Van Lith opens up after she transfers to national champions LSU from Louisville

Watch this space for more as the story continues to develop.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...