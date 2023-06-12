How old is Matteo Nash? Steve Nash and Jason Richardson memes erupt amid viral claim

There was a wild claim on Twitter recently that Steve Nash divorced his first wife in 2010 due to her infidelity with teammate Jason Richardson. Nash announced that he was filing for divorce on the birth of his son Matteo, which led to the nasty rumor.

With Zion Williamson hogging the spotlight over the past week, fans on Twitter started finding old embarrassing reports and rumors about NBA players.

Vincent 🔅 @VincentKeyes1 Is this Zion situation the most embarrassing thing that has happened to a star player off court ? Is this Zion situation the most embarrassing thing that has happened to a star player off court ?

One fan found a false report about Nash and Richardson.

The viral claim about Steve Nash and Jason Richardson. (Photo: @itsJustinRitch/Twitter)

However, it should be noted that Matteo Nash is not Jason Richardson's son. He was born on November 12, 2010, to Steve Nash and his ex-wife Alejandra Amarilla and is now 12 years old. They also had twin daughters together named Lola and Bella Nash.

Despite the fact about Matteo Nash, fans on Twitter still erupted with memes. Here are some of the funniest ones:

Steve Nash's divorce from his first wife was finalized in 2011. Nash got married again six years later to Lilla Frederick, who was a former volleyball player for Pepperdine University. The couple have two children together — a daughter named Ruby and a son named Luca.

Steve Nash's playing and coaching career

2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Steve Nash was part of the famed 1996 NBA draft with Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Ray Allen. Nash was the 15th pick out of Santa Clara by the Phoenix Suns. However, it took a few years and a trade to the Dallas Mavericks for his career to take off.

Nash had his breakout campaign in the 2000-01 season, which was his third year in Dallas. He finally became an All-Star a year later and turned into one of the best point guards in the league. The Canadian legend reached another level when he returned to the Suns in free agency in 2004.

He became a two-time NBA MVP in Phoenix, winning it back-to-back in 2005 and 2006. The Suns reached the playoffs five out of eight times in Nash's second tenure. They made it to the Western Conference Finals three times, but lost to the San Antonio Spurs in 2005, Dallas Mavericks in 2006 and LA Lakers in 2010.

Nash was traded to the Lakers in 2012, but was only able to play 65 games in two seasons due to a back injury.

He announced his retirement in 2014 and became a consultant for the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Nash also won a championship with the team in 2017. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in the same year as well.

His first head coaching gig came in 2020 with the Brooklyn Nets. He compiled a 94-67 before getting fired earlier this season after a 2-5 start. He was interviewed by the Toronto Raptors for their head coaching vacancy last month, but they ended up hiring Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic.

