"Packers games are going to look a whole lot like playing fetch with my dog" - Bears legend brutally trolls Aaron Rodgers for losing Davante Adams ahead of 2022 NFL season

Wide receiver Davante Adams got used to catching passes from league MVP Aaron Rodgers. They were one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL. The pair were together in Green Bay Packers side for eight years and combined for 69 touchdowns.

Those days are over now, as Adams was traded this offseason to the Las Vegas Raiders. It's no surprise that the Packers' offense is still finding its footing as they try to cope with this loss. Their offensive weapons now consist of 32-year-old Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard as viable options from last season.

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus took this as an opportunity to poke fun at the Packers' misery on Twitter. On Saturday night, the Pro Football Hall of Famer tweeted that Aaron Rodgers and his offense will struggle to adapt to life without Adams.

"Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not, Packers' games are going to look a whole lot like playing fetch with my dog (miss you Lucy)."

Packers drafted Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure to help bolster their offense. They also acquired free agent Sammy Watkins.

However, Rodgers has been unimpressed with the number of drops and poor route-running showcased by the rookies in training camp. He stated in an interview after a practice session:

"The young guys, especially young receivers ... we've got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area."

Head coach Matt LeFleur will have to figure out a new system to fire this unproven offense into the playoffs and make a push for the Super Bowl. We will see how they get on when the season kicks off next month.

Aaron rodgers finally reveals why he refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19 last year

Aaron Rodgers on Joe Rogan's podcast

Aaron Rodgers not getting vaccinated for COVID-19 was the hottest story in November 2021. He essentially tricked the league about being 'immunized' against the virus.

At the time, he stated that he was allergic to something specific in the COVID vaccine. Turns out, he was allergic to a chemical known as Polyethylene Glycol (PEG).

"PEG. Polyethylene Glycol. I did my research, I think typically speaking, because I'm healthy and I take care of myself, getting vaccinated was not on the top of my list."

The quarterback further added that he took "diluted strands of the virus" which emulated the effects of the vaccine. Rodgers stated that it was "doing what the vaccine was supposed to do."

