Is Alicia coming back to Fear The Walking Dead season 8? Rumor explored

A crucial hint from Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8, Iron Tiger, has significantly increased Alicia Clark's chances of surviving. At the end of season 7, Alycia Debnam-Carey departed Fear The Walking Dead, having played Alicia since the show's debut in 2015. Then, AMC revealed that Fear The Walking Dead's eighth season will be its last, leaving the spinoff with a significant plot hole.

Troy's allegation of killing Alicia becomes increasingly more suspicious in Fear The Walking Dead season 8, episode 8, given how he schemed to torture Madison throughout the episode.

Even if the rumors are true, the show now has the daunting task of properly including one of its most significant characters, Alicia Clark, in its conclusion without Debnam-Carey being a member of the cast of Fear The Walking Dead season 8.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 teases Alicia Clark's return

Expand Tweet

Fear The Walking Dead's seventh season ended with Alycia Debnam-Carey safely departing with the understanding that the character she played, Alicia Clark, was still alive and would return in other ventures.

With Troy Otto's unexpected reappearance, Alicia's chances of coming back became much more unlikely. Troy is alleged to have murdered Alicia in retaliation for her mother, Madison, and his conflict from Fear The Walking Dead season 3.

However, Fear The Walking Dead season 8, episode 8, features an affectionate moment between Madison and Victor Strand after it was revealed in the previous episode that Troy Otto had reportedly killed Alicia Clark.

Expand Tweet

Madison's statement foreshadows a very plausible conclusion to the show, which is that Madison is possibly going on a journey to find Alicia Clark's zombie at last and putting it down with emotion, bringing her daughter's existence to an end.

"If what Troy said is true... I can't let her walk around like that forever. I need to put her to rest."

Another possibility might be that when Madison goes on this journey, she doesn't find a zombified Alicia but instead a healthy one. Since Alicia in Fear The Walking Dead season 7 amputated her left arm after being bitten by a zombie, her body will stand out more than others. Troy Otto hunts down various walkers in Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8, chops off their left arms, and releases them back into the wild.

Troy is purposefully making these zombies look like Alicia Clark in the hopes that one of them may come into contact with Madison. As we can see from his creation of zombie lookalikes of her, Troy could have been bluffing about killing Alicia from the beginning.

Expand Tweet

Troy could be attempting to dupe Madison into thinking these walkers could be her daughter because there might be no real zombified Alicia. Since Troy was holding Alicia's metal arm, the two had to have crossed paths at some time. Maybe Troy, though, was not able to kill Alicia and left with nothing except her prosthetic arm.

After becoming angry, Troy may have made up Alicia's death to emotionally harm Madison. He then might be releasing more zombies who look identical to Alicia to keep up the charade. This theory is a long shot, but there is another theory that makes much more sense.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 might bring back a zombified Alicia Clark

Expand Tweet

Madison killing a zombie Alicia would not only give Fear The Walking Dead's last episode a fittingly uncomfortable scene involving two of the show's original cast members, but it would also give Alicia Clark a place in the spinoff's epic conclusion.

After Madison's death, Alicia had a significant role in Fear The Walking Dead, sometimes serving as the primary character. The season finale of Fear The Walking Dead cannot ignore Alicia for very long. One conceivable fix for the problem of Alycia Debnam-Carey's departure from Fear The Walking Dead season 8 is the possibility of zombie Alicia making an appearance.

Expand Tweet

In the event that Debnam-Carey is unable to reprise the role, having an undead Alicia would enable another actress to play the role. Fear The Walking Dead might get away with hiring an actress that resembles Debnam-Carey, then heavily prosthetically enhancing their appearance with zombie cosmetics.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 could probably consider casting a new actor to play a zombie Alicia Clark, but it's definitely not a path the spinoff should go. The performer Alycia Debnam-Carey is intricately linked to the character of Alicia Clark.

Expand Tweet

The facts for including Alicia in the Fear The Walking Dead series finale are compelling. Still, it would be meaningless to do it without the actress viewers grew to care for throughout seven seasons.

A Fear The Walking Dead series finale without Alicia Clark—as agonizing as it may be—would be better than one in which Alicia Clark is portrayed by somebody else. The difficulty the highly acclaimed spinoff faces in paying tribute to one of its key characters only helps to emphasize how big of a problem Alycia Debnam-Carey's departure—which occurs moments before the show's finale—created.

It appears like Debnam-Carey is the only one who can successfully navigate this situation by reprising her role, and only time will tell if she will. Fear the Walking Dead season 8 is now streaming on AMC.