Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 recap and ending explained: The keys to PADRE

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 hooks viewers in and sets the stage for what promises to be an amazing series finale. Fear the Walking Dead has always been linked to suspenseful narratives, unexpected twists, and the unyielding fight for survival in a post-apocalyptic civilization, and with the series soon coming to an end, it offers fans just what they asked for.

Madison Clark was shocked by the return of two figures from her past in last week's episode 7, but Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 offers her character quite a few more surprises in this week's "Iron Tiger." While evading Troy's crew, Madison manages the repercussions of discovering her daughter Alicia's destiny at a PADRE outpost—that is, if Troy isn't lying, of course.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 has one of the most shocking deaths in the series (Image via AMC)

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 brings back old faces

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8, Iron Tiger, transports viewers to a heartbreaking journey filled with unexpected twists and sorrow. In addition to the long-lost character Charlie's reappearance, it uncovers a labyrinth of complex emotions, regrets, and contrition.

Daniel heads a search for more fuel in case they have to outrun Troy's crew. Madison, though, is prepared to face Troy head-on and has no intention of backing down. She is grieving over Alicia's passing and has a strong desire for vengeance.

Daniel makes an effort to comfort Madison with justifications. He sympathizes with her rage since, in season 3, Troy's transgressions also cost him his daughter, Ofelia. He is aware that there is nothing he can do for the dead at this time, but he can still assist the living on PADRE's island. He does guarantee that once it's done, they'll kill Troy Otto for good this time.

However, the crew is taken aback to see Luciana return after a long absence. It is revealed that Daniel was endangered, so Luciana started producing gasoline for PADRE at military oil reserves. Daniel was left behind in the marsh since Luciana had promised to manufacture the gas, provided PADRE released him and spared her life.

Madison is most surprised, though, that Charlie, the young child who was believed to have perished from radiation exposure, is in reality still alive and well too. She has been assisting Luciana and endorsing Polar Bear's altruistic endeavor.

Charlie, also known as "Iron Tiger," has been collaborating with Luciana. Charlie was working on the reserves of oil while receiving treatment for radiation illness from PADRE, with no idea if the therapy would be successful.

Given Charlie's past of killing her son Nick, Luciana didn't want Madison to see her. Nick, Madison's kid, died tragically, and Charlie was held accountable for it. This event had a profound effect on the program throughout its initial seasons.

After growing furious, Madison makes Charlie go on a risky mission: infiltrate Troy's group and murder him. Madison justifies driving Charlie to the verge of despair, wrath, and desperation by claiming that Charlie owes her after all the pain she has inflicted.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 8: Iron Tiger dead

Charlie, nevertheless, is certain that she can enter, swap gasoline, discover Alicia's whereabouts, and murder Troy. Charlie thought Nick deserved more than to be dumped in a field adjacent to a weapons stash, so she gave Madison his ashes. It's too late to urge Charlie to return when Madison radios her. Troy hears Madison on the radio and has already stopped Charlie.

Troy finds out about Charlie's friendship with Madison when he captures her. He demands to know the whereabouts of PADRE. In an attempt to gain more time, Charlie claims that a map indicating all of PADRE's fuel pickup sites is hidden within a tanker cargo of oil that was meant for her rendezvous with Troy.

The tanker burst outside the hotel Charlie was being held captive in, starting a huge fire. Daniel thinks it is part of Charlie's scheme to distract Troy or murder him. Madison reaches the hotel and consents to trade Charlie for the location of PADRE.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 makes it so only 4 more episodes remain (image via AMC)

However, as is customary in the series, the agreement collapses since neither side is prepared to part with their prized possession first. Charlie attacks one of Troy's men in the hotel, despite Strand and Madison's agreement to drive Troy's men to PADRE to verify the location.

Additionally, Charlie urges Madison not to follow through with Troy's requests via the walkie-talkie. She decides to take things into her own hands and kill herself to make sure Troy has nothing to exchange for the information. Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 provided viewers with unexpected shocks and surprises.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 sets the stage for upcoming finale

The gang is left with a lasting influence from Charlie's demise. Troy's man tells him that Tracy, the girl, seems to have disappeared. Tracy had gone outside to examine the tanker truck, so Troy loses it and orders everyone to go looking for her. In order to prevent the death of another kid, Madison assists Troy in his search for Tracy at the tanker fire.

He discloses that Tracy is his daughter and that Madison killed Tracy's mother, who had saved him from the dam. Troy retreats while Madison and Strand make their way out of the flames. Daniel accuses Madison of being responsible for Charlie's death the next morning.

Given that her people were forced into a conflict that was not theirs to wage, Luciana is also not very understanding. After acknowledging her errors, Madison hands Strand the keys to PADRE, enabling him to take the lead. She leaves PADRE because she no longer has faith in her ability to manage people's lives safely, and the episode comes to a close.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 serves as a reminder that character connections can withstand the most trying situations and that individuals may still find salvation in their darkest moments, even in spite of how cruel and unforgiving the world can be. While we wait for the series to conclude, we can only wonder what further surprises lie ahead for us on this amazing journey of endurance and suffering.

As the end of the series approaches, one certain thing is that more surprises, heartaches, and triumphs are in store for the viewer as well as the characters. Awaiting the thrilling conclusion to this amazing journey across the post-apocalyptic world, viewers can find Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 streaming on AMC.