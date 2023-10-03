Fear The Walking Dead season 8 part 2: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 part 2 will premiere on October 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET on AMC and AMC+. The second part of this season has six episodes. The entire season consisted of twelve episodes, of which six have already been released. Serving as a spinoff to The Walking Dead, this post-apocalyptic horror drama was initially set in Los Angeles, California, but soon moved to Mexico and the state of Texas. Season 8 part 2 will mark the end of the show, which premiered on August 23, 2015.

From seasons 1 to 4, the story focused on a dysfunctional family who separated from each other when the Wildfire Virus ravaged the planet and completely changed the course of humankind. However, from season 5 onward, the story shifted its focus to Morgan Jones, a character from the main show. His journey takes place in Texas.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 part 2 premiere timing

Below is the list of the final season's part 2 premier timings and dates on AMC and AMC+ according to various time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): 12 am, Sunday, October 22

12 am, Sunday, October 22 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3 am, Sunday, October 22

3 am, Sunday, October 22 Central Time (CT): 2 am, Sunday, October 22

2 am, Sunday, October 22 Korea Standard Time (KST): 4 pm, Sunday, October 22

4 pm, Sunday, October 22 India Standard Time (IST): 12:30 pm, Sunday, October 22

12:30 pm, Sunday, October 22 Japan Standard Time (JST): 4 pm, Sunday, October 22

4 pm, Sunday, October 22 Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10 am, Sunday, October 22

10 am, Sunday, October 22 Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9 am, Sunday, October 22

9 am, Sunday, October 22 New York, USA: 3 am, Sunday, October 22

3 am, Sunday, October 22 Washington DC, USA: 3 am, Sunday, October 22

3 am, Sunday, October 22 Australian Eastern Time (AET): 5 pm, Sunday, October 22

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 part 2 streaming details

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 part 2 will be available to stream on AMC and AMC+. Previously, AMC+ was releasing episodes of their shows a few days prior to their original airing date. However, the network has decided to release the remainder episodes of the show on AMC and AMC+ on the same day.

The ad-free version of AMC+ is priced at $8.99 per month and $83.88 per year. The standard version costs $4.99 per month. This version is not available on a yearly basis.

Fear the Walking Dead director Michael E. Satrazemis hints at what to expect from the final few episodes of the show

Michael E. Satrazemis, who was recently interviewed by GamesRadar, revealed that the rest of the show will focus on the journey of Madison Clark, played by Kim Dickens.

He said,

"What's beautiful about the last season is it's full circle. It feels very karmically correct. We saw Morgan and Mo leave the show, and it's very complete. In the same scene, almost, there's a handover to Madison."

He further hinted that the character Troy, portrayed by Daniel Sharman, might make a return to exact revenge upon those who did him wrong in the first part of season 8.

He said,

"He's got a plan. He's another [great idea] of Ian and Andrew, that instead of trying to bring in a new character they bring in somebody with so much history right at the point we go back into the OG characters."

Fear the Walking Dead was created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson. Season 8 part 2 will premiere on October 22, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.