Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 14 review: Strand finally admits why he has a blind spot for Alicia, major character death 

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 14 is certainly an eventful episode, but it’s also a confusing one. It delves deep into the complicated relationship between Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Strand (Colman Domingo) that has developed over seven seasons.

Fans who tuned in to see the war between Alicia’s band and Strand’s rangers may be sorely disappointed after all the build-up. What begins as a drink to commemorate their reunion turns into a story featuring the two OGs of the series.

Wes (Colby Hollman) is disgusted by the turn the episode takes, and after Alicia promises to spend her final days in the tower with Strand in return for a truce, he turns against his leader.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 14 is the nature of the relationship between Strand and Alicia. The former confesses that he sees the youngest Clark as the closest thing he has to a daughter. With Madison’s return imminent, it will be interesting to see how the dynamic plays out. However, there’s a lot of story to cover before he gets there.

Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) is an interesting side-character throughout the episode. On the quest to find his daughter in Strand’s tower, he comes upon Charlie (Alexa Nisenson). Upon remembering his daughter Ofelia’s demise, he realizes how much Charlie has meant to him throughout the series. Their bond is rekindled as her time runs out.

In the final moments of the show, as Alicia tries to convince Wes that there’s another way, Strand ends up murdering him. The fragile truce between the two characters falls apart. Alicia confesses to Strand that whatever he does, she will never love him back because of his inability to do the right thing.

So, yes, Strand is hostile towards Alicia at the start of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 14. Then they form an alliance and, yes, they do indeed go their separate ways in the final moments of the episode. It’s a tough plotline to follow, but then again, there’s seven seasons of backstory leading up to the big moment.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 14: What can fans look forward to during the rest of the season?

Alicia concludes that there is no PADRE, and she brings PADRE to the tower, making it the site for anyone who wants help to gather and assemble. But at the same time, radioactive walkers come upon it in the final moments of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 14.

The battle between the two groups may have been a cop-out, but will we see a battle between man and radioactive zombie instead? Also, do not forget that Madison (Kim Dickens) is slated to return later this season. This episode could be but a minor speedbump on the pathway to better things.

Edited by Siddharth Satish