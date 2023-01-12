Fear the Walking Dead season 8: Release date, first look, cast

The highly awaited season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead, the consuming and stimulating spin-off series of The Walking Dead, is all set to make its arrival with part 1, exclusively on the popular network AMC and the network's streaming platform AMC+, on May 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT. Season 8 will be the final season of AMC's zombie-apocalyptic horror series.

Ever since the news of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 was dropped by AMC, fans of the apocalyptic horror-thriller series have been eagerly waiting to witness what the final season will bring to the table, especially after the previous season ended on such a thrilling note.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8: Everything we know so far

What can fans expect from the final season?

The much-anticipated Fear the Walking Dead season 8 will be released on May 14, 2023, exclusively on AMC Network and AMC+. The airtime of the series is 9 pm Eastern Time (ET). The brand-new season will have a total of 12 episodes and will be divided into two parts. Each part will contain six episodes.

The first part will be available on May 14, while the second part will be available later this year.

The intriguing eighth season will begin right where season 7 ended with Alicia declaring war against Strand. According to a press release by AMC Network:

"Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place -- Morgan's daughter, Mo."

By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the upcoming season will take the audience on an electrifying and emotionally driven rollercoaster ride as the long-running story concludes.

How's the first look video clip for the final season of the series looking?

On January 10, 2023, the first-look video clip for the 8th season of Fear the Walking Dead was released. Take a closer look at it here:

In the official first-look video, Madison Clark is seen in a highly distressing situation where she tries to end her own life but fails to do so. It is safe to say that the first look is bound to create even more anticipation among fans.

Who are on the cast list for season 8?

The promising cast list for the upcoming season 8 entails Lennie James, Kim Dickens, Danay Garcia, Colman Domingo, Austin Amelio, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Rubén Blades, Jenna Elfman, and a few others.

Created by Dave Erickson and Robert Kirkman, the series has a long list of executive producers, including Robert Kirkman, Ian Goldberg, David Alpert, Andrew Chambliss, Greg Nicotero, Scott M. Gimple, Dave Erickson, and Gale Anne Hurd.

Don't forget to watch the brand new part 1 of Fear the Walking Dead season 8, which will air on AMC and AMC+ on May 14, 2023.

