"Feel like I'm watching SNL": John Fetterman video goes viral for wearing casual clothes and stumbling while introducing Joe Biden

American politician John Fetterman was trolled online after he dressed casually and stuttered at an event with President Joe Biden and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro in attendance. On June 17, the 53-year-old senator was seen wearing a hoodie, shorts, and sneakers at an official event where the authorities discussed Interstate-95 and the undergoing efforts for its reconstruction.

While speaking at the event dressed casually alongside authorities in their formal suits, Fetterman hailed President Biden's accomplishments. He discussed a collapsed bridge in West Pennsylvania that he drove by with his son, a night before its downfall, and how Biden arrived just hours after the tragic incident happened.

ALX 🇺🇸 @alx Whose idea was it to have John Fetterman introduce Joe Biden?



Whose idea was it to have John Fetterman introduce Joe Biden? https://t.co/VL7u4UJXUG

"And he promised to make sure that any resources that they needed and any help and support and guess what? That bridge was built less than a year well, well in front of time."

Stuttering and stumbling his words, he further continued:

"And now I'm standing next to the president again next to a collapsed bridge here. He is here to commit to work with the governor and the [delegation] to make sure that we get this fixed quick, fast, as well, too. This is a president that is committed to infructure [sic], yeah, and then on top of that the jewel kind of a law of the infraction [sic]."

He also called Rep. Brendan Boyle "Congressman Boyle Bile" while introducing him on the podium.

However, the casual attire and jumbled-up words by Fetterman at the official event did not sit right with several internet users, as one of them commented:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on John Fetterman dressing casually while standing with President Joe Biden. (Photo via @alx/Twitter)

Twitter reactions on John Fetterman's viral video dressed casually

After the video of John Fetterman dressed in a hoodie and shorts hailing President Biden's achievements and stumbling during his speech went viral, Twitterati trolled the senator. Several users slammed the senator for dressing so casually in front of the President of the United States and called him "unprofessional."

Others trolled John Fetterman for mumbling words during his speech, with some saying only the Senator and the President can understand each other's words.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Fetterman dressing casually while standing with President Joe Biden. (Photo via @alx/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Fetterman dressing casually while standing with President Joe Biden. (Photo via @alx/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Fetterman dressing casually while standing with President Joe Biden. (Photo via @alx/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Fetterman dressing casually while standing with President Joe Biden. (Photo via @alx/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Fetterman dressing casually while standing with President Joe Biden. (Photo via @ClayTravis/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Fetterman dressing casually while standing with President Joe Biden. (Photo via @ClayTravis/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Fetterman dressing casually while standing with President Joe Biden. (Photo via @ClayTravis/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Fetterman dressing casually while standing with President Joe Biden. (Photo via @RNCResearch/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Fetterman dressing casually while standing with President Joe Biden. (Photo via @RNCResearch/Twitter)

Senator John Fetterman also wore the same outfit while meeting President Biden at the airport when he arrive in Pennsylvania.

However, this is not the first time that John Fetterman has raised eyebrows with his clothes. He was seen dressed similarly for several official functions like his campaign trail in 2022, and also during the Senate news conference in May 2023.

Poll : 0 votes