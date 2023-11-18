Fellow Travelers episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fellow Travelers episode 5 will be released this Friday, November 24, 2023, on Paramount+. Given the recent turn of events in the latest installment, the upcoming episode will likely see McCarthy in a tight spot, given Hawk has decided to let the confidential files on him be passed on to Roy Cohn rather than his own associates.

As witnessed in the previous episode, things take a drastic turn in the present between Hawk and Tim as they finally reach the point where they face the harsh reality of the world they are living in. The tension peaks when Tim experiences a seizure in Hawk’s absence, leading to his urgent hospitalization. With this, viewers are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the unfolding fate of the characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Fellow Travelers mini-series.

Fellow Travelers episode 5 release date and time zones for selective regions and where to watch

Fellow Travelers episode 5 will be released on Paramount+ on November 24, 2023, at 12:00 am PT and will later be aired on Showtime channel, its pertinent cable TV network in the US, after two days, which is on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 6:00 pm PT. Showtime and Showtime 2 will also run the episodes of Fellow Travelers throughout the week.

Fellow Travelers episode 5 and beyond will be made available to stream online on Showtime and Paramount+. Below are the release dates for episode 5 on Paramount+ across the regions alongside the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Time: Friday, November 24, 12 am

Central Time: Friday, November 24, 8 am

Eastern Time: Friday, November 24, 3 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Friday, November 24, 7 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Friday, November 24, 3 am

Central European Summer Time: Friday, November 24, 8 am

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: Friday, November 24, 6 pm

Eastern European Time: Friday, November 24, 9 am

Fellow Travelers episode 4: A brief recap

During Christmas, Hawk discovered that someone reported him for being a communist and having illegitimate liaisons with a man. Later that night, Hawk paid a visit to Morton for dinner just to show McLeod that he was heterosexual and was going to marry his fiance, Lucy. The next day, Hawk was examined by his interrogator, and surprisingly, he passed the test.

However, much to his fear, he had to appear for a second time for a polygraph test. During the Christmas celebration at his office, Hawk discovered that Addison was the person who reported him to the officials. At night, Hawk visited Tim to celebrate with him and, while leaving, handed over a package to pass on to Schine.

During the polygraph test, Hawk successfully managed to get through it, as he practiced and learned how to counter the device and get hold of his emotions a day before.

Despite his persistent efforts, Roy couldn’t manage to save Schine, as even McCarthy was losing hope over him. Soon, after Schine received the confidential package carrying the evidence against McCarthy of being involved in Homosexuality, he saw the silver lining.

Back to the present, after a heated argument with time, Hawk left the house. After he returned, he was shocked to learn that Tim had been hospitalized due to a mild seizure.

What to expect from Fellow Travelers episode 5 (speculative)

Fellow Travelers episode 5 is titled "Promise You Won't Write," which likely suggests that the upcoming installment of the story will be intensely emotional. The episode will also determine the fate of Tim as his health keeps worsening each day.

It is yet to be revealed what Cohn has in mind with the latest information. However, given his dependency on McCarthy, he is likely to blackmail him and use him as a pawn to stop Schine from being drafted.

