“Felt the chemistry”: Black Panther fans ship Namor X Shuri

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has long been one of the most anticipated Marvel films of recent times. Marking the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) fourth phase, the film was released globally on November 11, 2022, to great critical and audience acclaim. In fact, social media sites like Twitter have been flooded with discussions around the film.

One of the more intriguing aspects of the new Black Panther film was its new villain, Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who is depicted as the prince of Talokan, a fictional nation that is under water. This also deviated from the comic book, with Ryan Coogler wanting to mirror the realistic yet mystical land of Wakanda with Talokan. In an interview, he said:

"Historically, a lot of myth internationally about this idea of a hidden place in the water—lost continents and things like that—you could go into a Google wormhole looking at this."

He continued:

"I think that because we live in a society that's very much permeated by Western thinking and Western ideas, that Greco-Roman concept of Atlantis, Plato's Concept, [has] permeation of our consciousness. But there are other concepts, and that concept has been displayed so much cinematically and [been] detailed very well...."

Coogler added that he wanted to make something that could "stand in a cinematic pantheon beside those films" while being different and truthful.

This new addition, along with the lovable villain Namor, created enough buzz already. What is even more intriguing, however, is a recent discussion about T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) and the new villain. Many Twitter users have come forward to share their views on this seemingly new development.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - A new ship in the making?

While the film did feature Namor as a villain and Shuri as one of the major characters in protecting Wakanda from intervening powers after her brother's death, viewers felt a strange chemistry between Namor and Shuri.

One Twitter user also wrote how Namor made a good villain and the chemistry with Shuri was evident. They said that they initially liked the new character and even "felt the chemistry between him and Shuri." However, the user also mentioned that they weren't sure if Namor would be switching his loyalty in the future.

jeje @wjdann

But i don’t know he might switch his loyalty in the future!🤷🏻‍♀️

#BlackPanther Look at first I liked this new character Namor. Felt he is powerful and might be something with the wakanda's! I even felt the chemistry between him and shuri

RENAISSANCE RAPTURE @sassybluemoon

#WakandaForever Was it just me or was the chemistry between Namor and Shuri off the charts

jxduo🐉 #WakandaForever @ItsPrimeDreams

I absolutely love this scene where namor is showing shuri takokan city, the relaxing music, and the stunning visuals was just beautiful…one of my favorite scenes from the film. I had listened to this song many times just to feel that experience #WakandaForever spoilers

wil ☾ @reyalinaa me running home after watching wakanda forever in shame thinking id be the only one shipping shuri and namor

me running home after watching wakanda forever in shame thinking id be the only one shipping shuri and namor

One of the more intriguing aspects of this development was that it was not very on the face, leading to many viewers questioning themselves. However, with the entire internet talking about it, you can rest assured that this was probably intended by the director.

ivy @ivyheartskoo Feminism leaving my body when #Namor asked shuri to burn the world with him #BlackPantherWakandaForever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has received global acclaim, with many talking about how good the film was. It was also meant to serve as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away before shooting the sequel with Ryan Coogler. The entire story of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever revolves around the death of King T'Challa.

Many tweets have also praised the film for many different things, and it seems like this would go on to be one of the highest-grossing films in the MCU.

Yoko Higuchi @theYokoHiguchi What Ryan Coogler has done for Mesoamerica, specifically the Mayan civilization, in #BlackPanther #WakandaForever was truly awe-inspiring. Some of the most beautiful, carefully crafted, and respectful portrayals of the culture and I deeply admired seeing it. @theblackpanther

Ningen Bot @ningen_bot95



Chadwick Boseman will be forever missed. Just finished watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in theatres. Stay tuned for more updates.

