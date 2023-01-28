Ferrero launches Butterfinger Mini Heart Shaped Box and more for Valentine’s Day 2023

Ferrero is releasing its holiday product selection for 2023 sooner than ever before to celebrate Valentine's Day and Easter with new and classic seasonal favorites.

Jim Klein, Chief Customer Officer, Ferrero USA, said in a release:

"For the past several years, people have continued turning to chocolate and candy at special moments. We look forward to helping families and friends together and create more memories with our expansive portfolio of products. We're happy to kick off the new season at Ferrero by revealing earlier than ever the new surprises and returning favorites to enjoy this season and beyond and help deliver category growth for our valued retail partners."

Ferrero Valentine's Day 2023! (Image via Ferrero)

Let's take a look at what all delicacies Ferrero is bringing up this season of love in 2023

Ferrero's 2023 Valentine's Day product line-up is now available for a short time in stores around the country along with candy bars in Butterfinger Mini Heart Shaped Box.

Here is a rundown of the rest of the delicacies:

100 Grand Heart Shaped Box - A heart-shaped festive box filled with Fun Size 100 Grand candy bars.

- A heart-shaped festive box filled with Fun Size 100 Grand candy bars. Butterfinger Valentine's Minis - Mini Butterfinger candies wrapped in decorative Valentine's Day wrappers.

- Mini Butterfinger candies wrapped in decorative Valentine's Day wrappers. Crunch Valentine's Minis - Mini Crunch bars wrapped in decorative Valentine's Day wrappers.

- Mini Crunch bars wrapped in decorative Valentine's Day wrappers. Crunch Minis Heart Shaped Box - Mini Crunch candy bars in a heart-shaped box.

- Mini Crunch candy bars in a heart-shaped box. Ferrero Rocher 16-Piece Heart Box - A heart-shaped box filled with 16 Ferrero Rocher chocolate candies.

Ferrero Collection 10-Piece Heart Box - A heart-shaped box filled with an assortment of 10 Ferrero Rocher, Raffaello, and Rondnoir candies.

- A heart-shaped box filled with an assortment of 10 Ferrero Rocher, Raffaello, and Rondnoir candies. Grand Ferrero Rocher (Available in Dark & Milk Chocolate) - A dark chocolate shell or milk chocolate shell with hazelnut pieces, wrapped in gold foil with a seasonal bow.

(Available in Dark & Milk Chocolate) - A dark chocolate shell or milk chocolate shell with hazelnut pieces, wrapped in gold foil with a seasonal bow. Assorted Chocolate Minis for Valentine's Classroom Exchange from Butterfinger, Crunch, 100 Grand, and Baby Ruth - An assortment of Fun-Size Baby Ruth, 100 Grand, Butterfinger, and Crunch bars wrapped with "To" and "From" spaces to be easily personalized and handed out in class.

- An assortment of Fun-Size Baby Ruth, 100 Grand, Butterfinger, and Crunch bars wrapped with "To" and "From" spaces to be easily personalized and handed out in class. Fannie May 1-lb Pixies Heart - Pixies feature buttery caramel and pecans covered in milk chocolate. Here, they come packaged in a heart-shaped box for the holiday.

- Pixies feature buttery caramel and pecans covered in milk chocolate. Here, they come packaged in a heart-shaped box for the holiday. Fannie May 2-lb Chocolate Assortment Heart - An assortment of Pixies, Trinidads, buttercreams, toffees, and fruit-filled favorites. The assortment comes in a heart-shaped satin box.

- An assortment of Pixies, Trinidads, buttercreams, toffees, and fruit-filled favorites. The assortment comes in a heart-shaped satin box. Kinder Bueno Mini Share Pack - The Kinder Bueno Mini Share Pack contains crispy, creamy individually-wrapped milk chocolate pieces.

- The Kinder Bueno Mini Share Pack contains crispy, creamy individually-wrapped milk chocolate pieces. Kinder & Love Mini Heart - A heart-shaped box containing 25 individually-wrapped chocolate mini hearts made with the classic Kinder smooth milk chocolate and a creamy milk filling.

- A heart-shaped box containing 25 individually-wrapped chocolate mini hearts made with the classic Kinder smooth milk chocolate and a creamy milk filling. Kinder Joy Plush Unicorn - A soft unicorn plushie that comes with an adoption certificate and three Kinder Joy eggs with surprise toys.

- A soft unicorn plushie that comes with an adoption certificate and three Kinder Joy eggs with surprise toys. Kinder Joy Valentine's Egg - Valentine's Day-themed Kinder Joy egg with hearts and a "special message."

- Valentine's Day-themed Kinder Joy egg with hearts and a "special message." Kinder Joy 6-ct Valentine's Eggs - A 6-pack of Valentine's Day-themed Kinder Joy eggs.

- A 6-pack of Valentine's Day-themed Kinder Joy eggs. Mother's Puppy Love Cookies - Vanilla shortbread cookies shaped like X's, O's, and puppy shapes and coated in pink and white frosting and red, pink, and white sprinkles.

- Vanilla shortbread cookies shaped like X's, O's, and puppy shapes and coated in pink and white frosting and red, pink, and white sprinkles. Tic Tac Big Berry Adventure - A mix of raspberry- and blueberry-flavored Tic Tac mints. The limited-edition Valentine's Day packs come with gift tags to personalize.

A brief on the Ferrero brand

The Ferrero Group makes people happy all around the world with beloved delicacies like Kinder, Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, and Tic Tac. With over 35 renowned brands marketed in more than 170 countries, the Ferrero Group is one of the world's top sweet-packaged food firms.

More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are dedicated to providing high-quality products to help people enjoy life's important moments.

The Ferrero Group's family culture is based on a commitment to the world and the communities in which we work. Our programs and collaborations ensure that our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to the communities in which we operate.

