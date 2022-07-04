"Filthy rich and incredibly lonely": Jeff Bezos' Space Mountain picture sparks online trolling

Amazon CEO and American billionaire Jeff Bezos got trolled online for going on an amusement park ride all alone.
As per the pictures shared by TMZ on June 30, the 58-year-old business magnate was spotted at Disneyland with his current girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and several bodyguards. The pair seemed to be enjoying its iconic attractions such as Jungle Cruise, Incredicoaster and Grizzly River Run.
However, in one of the pictures, which went viral over the internet, Bezos can be seen riding the Space Mountain coaster all alone in the "Happiest Place on Earth."
As of now, it remains unclear as to why he was alone on an indoor space-themed ride. With that being said, netizens were quick to make a mockery out of him.
Twitter reactions on Jeff Bezos' viral picture
Twitterati were quick to ridicule the billionaire after his picture on the Space Mountain coaster went viral. Despite mentioning that Bezos was visiting the amusement park with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, and bodyguards, people mocked him using the popular quote:
"Money can't buy you happiness."
Jeff Bezos had a fun-filled day at Disneyland
As per the pictures published by TMZ, Bezos visited the park on June 29 and enjoyed a number of rides in the "Happiest place on Earth." For the day, the 58-year-old wore khaki pants and a gray tee, and accessorized the look with a cap and shades.
Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Lauren, donned a pair of denims with a crop top and sneakers. Like Bezos, she also completed her look with a cap and sunglasses.
In pictures that went viral, Bezos and Sanchez were seen enjoying a Jungle Cruise boat ride as well as the Incredicoaster, which happens to be a high-speed rollercoaster.
Bezos' tryst with space
Jeff Bezos has maintained a longstanding relationship with space. In July 2021, he took off on his Blue Origin New Shepard rocket from Texas for a short ride to the edge of space.
Upon returning to the ground, the billionaire expressed how his excitement gradually increased as he blasted through the air:
"The zero Gs may have been one of the biggest surprises, because it felt so normal. It felt like, almost like we were as humans evolved to be in that environment, which I know is impossible, but it felt so serene and peaceful and the floating. It's actually much nicer than being in full one gravity."
Briefly exploring Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's romance
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez had been romantically linked since January 2019, when they were still married to their former partners.
At the time, Bezos was with Mackenzie Scott, his ex-wife of over 25 years, with whom he shares four children. They parted ways soon after his new romance was exposed by the National Enquirer.
Sanchez was also with her husband, co-CEO of Hollywood agency WME, Patrick Whitesell, who apparently introduced the current duo in the first place.
She and Whitesell separated in April 2019, the same month Bezos and Scott finalized their breakup.