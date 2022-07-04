"Filthy rich and incredibly lonely": Jeff Bezos' Space Mountain picture sparks online trolling

Amazon CEO and American billionaire Jeff Bezos got trolled online for going on an amusement park ride all alone.

As per the pictures shared by TMZ on June 30, the 58-year-old business magnate was spotted at Disneyland with his current girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and several bodyguards. The pair seemed to be enjoying its iconic attractions such as Jungle Cruise, Incredicoaster and Grizzly River Run.

jc m. mercado @tianz17 Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez enjoy magical day Disneyland: The Amazon CEO, 58, and his girlfriend of three-years, 52, looked like they were having a blast as they rode rides like Space Mountain and the Jungle Cruise at the… dailymail.co.uk/femail/article… Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez enjoy magical day Disneyland: The Amazon CEO, 58, and his girlfriend of three-years, 52, looked like they were having a blast as they rode rides like Space Mountain and the Jungle Cruise at the… dailymail.co.uk/femail/article… https://t.co/oFeXH3hmNu

However, in one of the pictures, which went viral over the internet, Bezos can be seen riding the Space Mountain coaster all alone in the "Happiest Place on Earth."

As of now, it remains unclear as to why he was alone on an indoor space-themed ride. With that being said, netizens were quick to make a mockery out of him.

Twitter reactions on Jeff Bezos' viral picture

Twitterati were quick to ridicule the billionaire after his picture on the Space Mountain coaster went viral. Despite mentioning that Bezos was visiting the amusement park with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, and bodyguards, people mocked him using the popular quote:

"Money can't buy you happiness."

Achenrocker 🇺🇸🇨🇱 @achenrocker The picture of Jeff Bezos alone on Space Mountain in Disneyworld is the perfect metaphor for being filthy rich and incredibly lonely. The picture of Jeff Bezos alone on Space Mountain in Disneyworld is the perfect metaphor for being filthy rich and incredibly lonely. https://t.co/MFUWVLYTVh

Kendall Brown @kendallybrown This photo of Jeff Bezos riding Space Mountain completely alone is one of the funniest, most pathetic demonstrations of wealth I’ve ever seen.



Imagine having the power eradicate poverty & choosing to instead spend your money and time doing shit like this. This photo of Jeff Bezos riding Space Mountain completely alone is one of the funniest, most pathetic demonstrations of wealth I’ve ever seen.Imagine having the power eradicate poverty & choosing to instead spend your money and time doing shit like this. https://t.co/NxYexDlQ9A

Dirty Tesla @DirtyTesLa Jeff Bezos riding space mountain alone.



Sometimes being the 2nd richest person on Earth can be lonely. Jeff Bezos riding space mountain alone.Sometimes being the 2nd richest person on Earth can be lonely. https://t.co/3cVH71URoN

Kelsey Jost-Creegan 🌱 @KelsitaJC like if I am getting the chance for a private ride on space mountain that car is gonna be filled with 30 people I want to share that moment with! Or else what’s the point? @kendallybrown Also imagine not having any friends you want on the ride with youlike if I am getting the chance for a private ride on space mountain that car is gonna be filled with 30 people I want to share that moment with! Or else what’s the point? @kendallybrown Also imagine not having any friends you want on the ride with you 😅 like if I am getting the chance for a private ride on space mountain that car is gonna be filled with 30 people I want to share that moment with! Or else what’s the point?

Josh Godwin @JK_Godwin If ever there was a flashing neon sign for “money can’t buy your happiness” it’s this photo of Jeff Bezos looking miserable riding Space Mountain alone. If ever there was a flashing neon sign for “money can’t buy your happiness” it’s this photo of Jeff Bezos looking miserable riding Space Mountain alone. https://t.co/vWZlAsyqbZ

BonVivant @BonVivantXOXO @kendallybrown It takes “lonely at the top” to a whole new level. No wonder Elon Musk created a brood. I can be Jeff’s friend. @kendallybrown It takes “lonely at the top” to a whole new level. No wonder Elon Musk created a brood. I can be Jeff’s friend.

Vera "Prettiest Pricolici" Lycaon-Blackheart @VeraLycaon Kendall Brown @kendallybrown This photo of Jeff Bezos riding Space Mountain completely alone is one of the funniest, most pathetic demonstrations of wealth I’ve ever seen.



Imagine having the power eradicate poverty & choosing to instead spend your money and time doing shit like this. This photo of Jeff Bezos riding Space Mountain completely alone is one of the funniest, most pathetic demonstrations of wealth I’ve ever seen.Imagine having the power eradicate poverty & choosing to instead spend your money and time doing shit like this. https://t.co/NxYexDlQ9A literally cannot get over this. like come on, he doesn't even look like he's actually having fun at all twitter.com/kendallybrown/… literally cannot get over this. like come on, he doesn't even look like he's actually having fun at all twitter.com/kendallybrown/…

Knox Fortune @knoxfortune This is a real photo of Jeff bezos looking pissed as hell riding space mountain alone. You can not buy happiness This is a real photo of Jeff bezos looking pissed as hell riding space mountain alone. You can not buy happiness https://t.co/MlaStnOiMT

Political Southpaw @DahlELama2

All that money and you can’t even buy some friends. Sad. @JeffBezos Ouch. If you had any friends you wouldn’t have to ride Space Mountain alone.All that money and you can’t even buy some friends. Sad. @JeffBezos Ouch. If you had any friends you wouldn’t have to ride Space Mountain alone.All that money and you can’t even buy some friends. Sad. https://t.co/Ftgu51oBZH

JonnyBaseball @jonny33baseball Kendall Brown @kendallybrown This photo of Jeff Bezos riding Space Mountain completely alone is one of the funniest, most pathetic demonstrations of wealth I’ve ever seen.



Imagine having the power eradicate poverty & choosing to instead spend your money and time doing shit like this. This photo of Jeff Bezos riding Space Mountain completely alone is one of the funniest, most pathetic demonstrations of wealth I’ve ever seen.Imagine having the power eradicate poverty & choosing to instead spend your money and time doing shit like this. https://t.co/NxYexDlQ9A The Happiest Place on Earth! twitter.com/kendallybrown/… The Happiest Place on Earth! twitter.com/kendallybrown/… https://t.co/UlPaHsoSWc

Christina Qi @christinaqi Re: Jeff Bezos riding Space Mountain alone is kind of depressing. Imagine being the richest man in the world and you don’t have a single genuine friend to go to Disneyland with… Re: Jeff Bezos riding Space Mountain alone is kind of depressing. Imagine being the richest man in the world and you don’t have a single genuine friend to go to Disneyland with… https://t.co/cpu1PZ5zzp

Desi @DesiJed Jeff Bezos riding Space Mountain alone is peak loser Jeff Bezos riding Space Mountain alone is peak loser https://t.co/wL6NRR6bCq

Jeff Bezos had a fun-filled day at Disneyland

As per the pictures published by TMZ, Bezos visited the park on June 29 and enjoyed a number of rides in the "Happiest place on Earth." For the day, the 58-year-old wore khaki pants and a gray tee, and accessorized the look with a cap and shades.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Lauren, donned a pair of denims with a crop top and sneakers. Like Bezos, she also completed her look with a cap and sunglasses.

Hans Solo @thandojo Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos, 58, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, giggle like children as they enjoy a fun-filled day at #Disneyland Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos, 58, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, giggle like children as they enjoy a fun-filled day at #Disneyland https://t.co/b2zgzp6MYC

In pictures that went viral, Bezos and Sanchez were seen enjoying a Jungle Cruise boat ride as well as the Incredicoaster, which happens to be a high-speed rollercoaster.

Bezos' tryst with space

Jeff Bezos has maintained a longstanding relationship with space. In July 2021, he took off on his Blue Origin New Shepard rocket from Texas for a short ride to the edge of space.

Upon returning to the ground, the billionaire expressed how his excitement gradually increased as he blasted through the air:

"The zero Gs may have been one of the biggest surprises, because it felt so normal. It felt like, almost like we were as humans evolved to be in that environment, which I know is impossible, but it felt so serene and peaceful and the floating. It's actually much nicer than being in full one gravity."

Briefly exploring Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's romance

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez had been romantically linked since January 2019, when they were still married to their former partners.

At the time, Bezos was with Mackenzie Scott, his ex-wife of over 25 years, with whom he shares four children. They parted ways soon after his new romance was exposed by the National Enquirer.

Sanchez was also with her husband, co-CEO of Hollywood agency WME, Patrick Whitesell, who apparently introduced the current duo in the first place.

She and Whitesell separated in April 2019, the same month Bezos and Scott finalized their breakup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far