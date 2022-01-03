Who is Lauren Sanchez' ex-husband? Former NFL star parties with Jeff Bezos and girlfriend to usher in New Year

American media personality Lauren Sanchez celebrated the New Year with partner Jeff Bezos and a few other guests.

Taking to her Instagram on January 1, the 52-year-old news anchor reposted a series of photographs partying on a luxury yacht in the Caribbean.

In the pictures, Lauren Sanchez can be seen posing with beau Bezos and several other guests, including her ex-husband Tony Gonzalez.

The group has been vacationing in St. Barths for a couple of days now and spending quality time on the rented yacht.

Tony Gonzalez was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 1997 NFL Draft

Born in 1976, Tony Gonzalez is a former National Football League (NFL) player. He was born in California and was raised by his single mother.

Gonzalez attended Huntington Beach High School in California, where he played baseball, basketball, and football.

In his senior year, the all-rounder shared the Orange County High School Athlete of the Year title with Tiger Woods.

The 45-year-old athlete got admitted to the University of California, Berkeley, for a psychology course. During that time, he trained vigorously under his future NFL coach Steve Mariucci.

Tony Gonzalez was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 1997 NFL Draft. 17 seasons later, he retired as the all-time leader in catches, yards, and touchdowns for tight ends.

The Atlanta Falcons acquired Gonzalez in 2009. The Falcons were Gonzalez's only team with which he reached a conference championship game. In spite of Gonzalez's eight catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, the Falcons lost 28-24 to the San Francisco 49ers.

During his career, he missed just one regular season game out of 270. Upon his retirement, Gonzalez was ranked second in career receptions (1,325), most seasons with 50 or more receptions (16), and most consecutive games with a reception (211). In addition, Gonzalez ranked fifth in receiving yards (15,127).

As for his personal life, not much is known about his first marriage to Lauren Sanchez. However, as per Hollywood Zam, the couple separated shortly after their son, Nikko’s birth, in 2001.

After their split, Gonzalez went on to tie the knot with October Calinda Vegas-Russell in July 2007. The couple became parents to son River (11) and daughter Malia (13).

As for Lauren Sanchez, after her split with Gonzalez, she was married to businessman Patrick Whitesell for 14 years from 2005 to 2019. The couple shares a 13-year old daughter, Eleanor, together.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos started dating in 2019. At the time, they were both with different people but filed for divorce shortly after news broke out about them dating. Occasionally, the duo is seen vacationing and spending time together on their social media accounts.

