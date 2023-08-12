Final Destination season 6 creator confirms the film to roll out once the Hollywood strike wraps up

Final Destination season 6 is happening and the creators are waiting for the wrap-up of strikes in Hollywood to go into production. This information was recently dropped by the show creator Jeffrey Reddick while answering the question on the topic to Collider. For some time sequels in the Final Destination franchise were awaiting updates. The media house presented the burning question to Reddick while he was promoting his project Til Death Do Us Part.

While hoping that the AMPTP gets its act together soon for the project to start, Reddick was positive that Final Destination season 6 was going to be “a winner”. He mentioned Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: No Way Home, coming on the team when speaking about his interactions with producer Craig Perry, a long-time friend. He assured fans that the wait caused due to the delay would be worth it.

Final Destination season 6 would go into production once the strikes end says creator Reddick

Creator Jeffrey Reddick revealed the updates about season 6 of the movie (Image via Getty)

In reply to Collider’s question on Final Destination season 6, creator Jeffrey Reddick said that it was ready to roll as soon as AMPTP offers a logical deal to the strikers and the protests come to an end. Reddick was out promoting his latest production Til Death Do Us Part on August 4, 2023, and answering questions from the media.

He said that there is a sixth part that is planned for "the minute the AMPTP comes back to the table."

“It’s just nice as a genre fan to have something created that has become a part of the public zeitgeist,” he said.

He praised the team revealing that the filmmakers were keen to know what were the producers’ views about the franchise and what visions they might have. He further pointed out that the writers were keen on finding out the crucial key elements in a Final Destination movie.

The realistic dangerous moments of the franchise are a huge draw (Image via WB)

He believes that with this the audience is going to get a “winner” movie in Final Destination season 6. While Reddick did not reveal any particulars about the plot, he assured that each scene discussed with Perry Craig and the team made him happy. Even director Jon Watts came up with a story.

Besides Watts, the other two writers are Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. Watts is one of the producers while Adam B Stein and Zach Lipovsky are coming in as directors.

Previous news about Final Destination season 6

The team for the movie is ready to start work as soon as possible (Image via WB)

Final Destination season 6 was announced even before Final Destination season 5 hit the screens in 2011, along with a plan for season 7. The next news about the movie, in 2019, was a plan to release it as the franchise reboot. Writer Guy Busick was also involved in the reboot of the Scream franchise.

January 2022 brought the information that Jon Watts of Spider-Man repute was coming on board as producer along with Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. It was also revealed that the movie would debut on HBO Max. The names of the director duo, Lipovsky and Stein, were announced in September.

However, without any mention of Final Destination season 6 in CinemaCon this year, fans felt disappointed that the project is not moving forward. Now with encouraging words from Reddick, there is more clarity about the situation.

While fans wait for the AMPTP and WGA and SAG-AFTRA to settle a deal, there is hope that the movie will be as good as the makers are promising.