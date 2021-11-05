"Finally": 'Project Runway' fans react to Darren Apolonio's exit

Project Runway's Flower Power episode was as colorful and bold as one could expect. Supermodel and fashion icon Gigi Hadid graced the segment as a guest judge.
The Season 19 contestants surprised the judges with a few mind-blowing designs, but some didn't make the cut. One such participant was Darren Apolonio.
'Project Runway' fans were expecting Darren Apolonio to be sent home
Darren Apolonio's take on the Flower Power challenge was to make “SpongeBob” fashion with a graffiti-floral print. This left his opponents wondering if his age and lack of experience had influenced his design choices.
Judge Nina said the print and silhouette were not unique, and Elaine struggled to understand what point of view he was coming from because his ideas weren’t translating into the end-product.
'Project Runway' Episode 4 update
Episode 4 titled, Flower Power, showcased groundbreaking floral runway ready designs. Gigi Hadid joined the judges' panel to help assess the challenge.
Elaine Welteroth briefed the designers on their next challenge in a flower-adorned studio. Flower artist Lewis Miller accompanied Elaine as she spoke of his mastery in floral design.
"While New York City is sleeping, this brilliant mastermind transforms the city's prettiest spots into beautiful giant floral instillations." - Elaine said.
Shantall took the risk and went ahead with a cool-toned, checkered print, knowing that if it worked out, she would be able to stand out easily.
Shantall Lacayo emerged as the winner with her “joyful and original floral prints.” The judges felt her design was the most unique and fresh take on the floral concept.
Unfortunately, Darren Apolonio was sent home due to his inability to showcase anything new.
The 12 designers remaining are Octavio Aguilar, Bones Jones, Coral Castillo, Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Kristina Kharlashkina, Katie Kortman, Shantall Lacayo, Chasity Sereal, Sabrina Spanta, Aaron Michael Steach, Zayden Skipper and Anna Zhou.
Project Runway Season 9 airs new episodes every Thursday at 9.00 pm (ET) on Bravo.