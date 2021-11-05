"Finally": 'Project Runway' fans react to Darren Apolonio's exit

Project Runway's Flower Power episode was as colorful and bold as one could expect. Supermodel and fashion icon Gigi Hadid graced the segment as a guest judge.

The Season 19 contestants surprised the judges with a few mind-blowing designs, but some didn't make the cut. One such participant was Darren Apolonio.

'Project Runway' fans were expecting Darren Apolonio to be sent home

Darren Apolonio's take on the Flower Power challenge was to make “SpongeBob” fashion with a graffiti-floral print. This left his opponents wondering if his age and lack of experience had influenced his design choices.

Judge Nina said the print and silhouette were not unique, and Elaine struggled to understand what point of view he was coming from because his ideas weren’t translating into the end-product.

The episode ended with Darren's elimination and fans weren't shocked at all. In fact, some were expecting it. A few reactions on Twitter included:

dramabananna

Christian:…

#ProjectRunway Is Darren being eliminated before he gets a date with Christian Siriano?

Clyve "CarbonClyve" Monroe



He just couldn’t get it together to present something palatable



There’s only so much times you can see the judges on bad terms before they send you home 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️



Clyve "CarbonClyve" Monroe



It was so obvious it was Darren's time. He just couldn't get it together to present something palatable. There's only so much times you can see the judges on bad terms before they send you home. #ProjectRunway Darren……it's time to go

Darren inspired by Sponge Bob. Another bad look, no surprise. #ProjectRunway

Now I will say I think Darren should go over Katie tho #ProjectRunway

Darren, design your fabric and stop trying to find a husband with every man you meet #ProjectRunway

'Project Runway' Episode 4 update

Episode 4 titled, Flower Power, showcased groundbreaking floral runway ready designs. Gigi Hadid joined the judges' panel to help assess the challenge.

Elaine Welteroth briefed the designers on their next challenge in a flower-adorned studio. Flower artist Lewis Miller accompanied Elaine as she spoke of his mastery in floral design.

"While New York City is sleeping, this brilliant mastermind transforms the city's prettiest spots into beautiful giant floral instillations." - Elaine said.

Shantall took the risk and went ahead with a cool-toned, checkered print, knowing that if it worked out, she would be able to stand out easily.

Shantall Lacayo emerged as the winner with her “joyful and original floral prints.” The judges felt her design was the most unique and fresh take on the floral concept.

Unfortunately, Darren Apolonio was sent home due to his inability to showcase anything new.

The 12 designers remaining are Octavio Aguilar, Bones Jones, Coral Castillo, Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Kristina Kharlashkina, Katie Kortman, Shantall Lacayo, Chasity Sereal, Sabrina Spanta, Aaron Michael Steach, Zayden Skipper and Anna Zhou.

Project Runway Season 9 airs new episodes every Thursday at 9.00 pm (ET) on Bravo.

Edited by Sabine Algur