Fingernails on Apple TV+: Full cast list 

Fingernails is a highly anticipated sci-fi psychological romantic drama movie that is scheduled to arrive in limited theaters on October 27, 2023. It will also be released on the streaming platform Apple TV+ on November 3, 2023. Christos Nikou has served as both the writer and director of the upcoming movie.

Fingernails chronicles the story of a woman named Anna, who starts working at an organization that works to identify and explore whether the romantic relationship in a given couple is true or not. The lead cast list for the new movie includes Jessie Buckley as Anna, Jeremy Allen White as Ryan, and Riz Ahmed as Amir, among others.

Without further ado, let's dive right in and take a closer look at the lead actors, their characters in the movie, and their bodies of work ahead of the movie's arrival in limited theaters.

The lead cast list of Apple TV+'s Fingernails explored

1) Jessie Buckley as Anna

The 33-year-old Academy Award-nominated Irish actor Jessie Buckley will be seen playing the role of the protagonist Anna in Fingernails. The actress is best known for her portrayals of Rose-Lynn Harlan in Wild Rose, Mariche in Women Talking, and Lyudmilla Ignatenko in Chernobyl.

Apart from that, the actor has also been a part of several other well-known movies, including Jack and the Cuckoo-Clock Heart, Beast, Judy, Dolittle, The Courier, Misbehaviour, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, The Lost Daughter, Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, and a few others.

Jessie Buckley has also been a part of a few other notable TV shows, including I'd Do Anything, Endeavour, War & Peace, Taboo, The Last Post, The Woman in White, Shades of Love, and Fargo.

2) Jeremy Allen White as Ryan

The 32-year-old Primetime Emmy Award-nominated American actor Jeremy Allen White is all set to portray the significant character Ryan in the upcoming Apple TV+ film Fingernails. The actor is best known for playing Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in The Bear and Freddy in Viena and the Fantomes.

Jeremy Allen White has also been a significant part of several other noteworthy movies, including Beautiful Ohio, The Speed of Life, Afterschool, Twelve, The Time Being, Movie 43, Bad Turn Worse, Rob the Mob, After Everything, The Rental, The Birthday Cake, and Fremont, among others.

The actor has also been a part of a few other well-known TV shows, including Conviction, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Shameless, and Homecoming.

3) Riz Ahmed as Amir

The 40-year-old Academy Award-winning British rapper and actor Riz Ahmed will be seen playing the pivotal role of Amir in Fingernails. The actor is best known for portraying Rick in Nightcrawler, Ruben Stone in Sound of Metal, Nasir Khan in The Night Of, and Bodhi Rook in Rogue One.

The actor has also been a crucial part of several other notable movies, such as Rage, Four Lions, Centurion, Black Gold, Ill Manors, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, Closed Circuit, Jason Bourne, Una, City of Tiny Lights, The Sisters Brothers, and Venom, among several others.

Riz Ahmed has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV shows, including The Path to 9/11, Britz, Wired, Staffroom Monologues, Dead Set, Freefall, The Fades, The OA, and Girls.

Other actors on the cast list for Fingernails include Luke Wilson, Nina Kiri, and Annie Murphy. Don't forget to watch the movie, which will arrive on November 3, 2023, on Apple TV+.