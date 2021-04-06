FINNEAS replies to Corpse Husband on Twitter, fans demand a collab ft. Billie Eilish

Corpse Husband's interactions with the bigwigs of entertainment continue to send fans into a tizzy. His most recent interaction was with Grammy Award-winning artist and Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas O'Connell.

Corpse Husband recently grabbed headlines when he announced that he would be appearing on Jimmy Fallon's debut Twitch stream alongside fellow Twitch streamers Sykkuno and Valkyrae.

His army of fans had barely come to terms with this exciting development when they were faced with the reality of FINNEAS interacting with their favorite YouTuber.

In response to Corpse Husband's tweet announcing his Jimmy Fallon appearance, FINNEAS responded with an encouraging message:

So sick bro — FINNEAS (@finneas) April 6, 2021

That wasn't all, as Corpse Husband also replied to the "Till Forever Falls Apart" hitmaker in his own trademark style:

Thank u brother 🦇🖤 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) April 6, 2021

In light of this unexpected Twitter exchange, several fans began to demand a collab between the two, featuring Billie Eilish.

Twitter reacts to Corpse Husband x FINNEAS's interaction

Having interacted with the likes of Halsey, Yungblud and Lil Nas X in the past, Corpse Husband continues to create a stir in the music scene.

As his recent collaboration with Colson "Machine Gun Kelly" on Daywalker officially marks his first entry into the Billboard Hot 100, it seems like the Corpse music era has finally arrived.

Prior to his interaction with FINNEAS, Corpse Husband has often spoken about how much he admires Billie Eilish's music on stream.

The grunge aesthetic-meets-techno punk vibes that their respective musical styles exhibit seem to be a complementary fit for each other. Many fans have even come up with customized edits of what a potential collab between the two might sound like.

Here are some of the reactions online as fans had a collective meltdown over the possibility of a Corpse Husband x FINNEAS x Billie Eilish collab:

FINNEAS IS A CORPSE FAN? — themamabil (@notbilsadly19) April 6, 2021

S T O P OH MY GOD KSBDKSBS — Byssa🦇❗️ (@corpsearlet) April 6, 2021

FINNEAS AND CORPSE?? IM DREAMING — natalia⁴⁰⁴ (@sykkcorpse) April 6, 2021

ignore my typing, i aha ha make a lot of typos when i get excited. It’s like a fun new language now. Anyways, this is very cool and i am vouching for any future collaboration. Even though I may implode with excitement — Kou Facts (@_koufax) April 6, 2021

I'll put this here and leave 🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/7XrjRnCj0j — Ingrid STREAM DAYWALKER🦇‼ (@Randall_crops) April 6, 2021

FINNEAS X CORPSE COLLAB WHEN!! DO IT — billie’s wife ◟̽◞̽ 😷💀 (@louhasmyheart28) April 6, 2021

PLEASE COLLAB I DARE YOU PLEASE FINNEAS GET BILLIE GO IK SHE HAS TWOTTER COLLAB — karldrinksmonsters (@Ava96015480) April 6, 2021

WHAT IN THE DISNEY CROSSOVER?!? pic.twitter.com/CUqWZ4o0qK — b’s worst behavior🌪 (@ethereallunaaa) April 6, 2021

My faves interacting brb time to die — mel (@animelcrossing_) April 6, 2021

VOUCH — audrey (@auds_lewise) April 6, 2021

I would fucking die happy!! — Amber (@CHAOS_N_CORPSE) April 6, 2021

I WOULD DIE 😂😍but Yesss I NEED this collab — Laura || Corey🕊||memento mori🖤🤍 (@lauramessner14) April 6, 2021

Omgg thissss colllllaaaaaabbbb plssss pic.twitter.com/ZmSn4pUeDa — Mona (@Magic_Taimania) April 6, 2021

finneas & corpse FINNEAS & CORPSE

interacting INTERACTING pic.twitter.com/HbVyJPGzF2 — lex ◡̈ (@CORPSEKARLS) April 6, 2021

Manifesting Billie x Corpse

Manifesting Billie x Corpse

Manifesting Billie x Corpse

Manifesting Billie x Corpse

Manifesting Billie x Corpse

Manifesting Billie x Corpse

Manifesting Billie x Corpse

I NEED COLLAB I NEED COLLAB I NEED COLLAB I NEED COLLAB I NEED COLLAB I NEED COLLAB — Violet (@violetc_rose) April 6, 2021

finneas x corpse collab ? x billie collab ?!???? — ren☕️☀️🌈⚔️ *welcoming otv+f moots* (@RRen109Spam) April 6, 2021

FINNEAS AND CORPSE INTERACTING PROBABLY MEANS BILLIE KNOWS ABOUT CORPSE STOPPPPP https://t.co/6PRFzmmqSl — wendy (@babyfacedjh) April 6, 2021

From the reactions above, it's quite evident that the prospect of a collaboration between FINNEAS, Corpse Husband and Billie Eilish has led to unbridled excitement among fans.

The popular brother-sister duo comprising FINNEAS and Billie Eilish recently took home the coveted "Record of the Year" award at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and have produced multiple hits over the course of their respective careers.

As unlikely as it may seem, fans of Corpse Husband continue to remain undeterred in their quest to manifest a dream crossover between the trio.