“First the bird, then pit and now this?”: Taraswrld controversy explained as TikTok star sparks outrage with comments on girls 

TikToker Tara Lynn, aka Taraswrld, found herself in the middle of another controversy after making some questionable comments on girls, especially LGBTQ+ women.

The influencer made a video clarifying that she was straight, but mentioned that she “kissed girls all the time”:

“I’m straight. I’ve always wanted to, like, hook up with a girl, like I kiss girls all the time but I don’t think I could ever date a girl. I’ve only ever been like emotionally into men but I just think girls are hot. It’s so fun to like kiss girls, you know what I mean?”

katie! @wasarobber i genuinely feel sick to my stomach after watching this i genuinely feel sick to my stomach after watching this https://t.co/ppsSt65KI3

She continued:

“I think it was like the 3rd or 4th me and my now boyfriend were hanging out and he brought me to this event and I saw this girl there that I knew and we kissed. Like I kiss all of my girlfriends, like, all the time. It’s just what we do.”

Lynn went on to say that her boyfriend was “so excited” seeing her kiss another girl and his “eyes lit up.” She added that her partner said she can do it whenever she wants and Lynn thought “it was the funniest thing ever.”

lauri @lauriixss everything i’ve learned ab tiktoker taraswrld has been against my will everything i’ve learned ab tiktoker taraswrld has been against my will

The TikToker further shared that her last boyfriend got “mad” over the same thing and began yelling at her. She said that she thought her ex was lying because “most guys love that.”

Lynn also mentioned that she would never “hook up with a guy” for her OF content even if she did not have a boyfriend. She then added:

“But girls are different. They are like magical and perfect.”

Taraswrld’s video sparked major outrage online as several social media users called her out over fetishizing the LGBTQ+ community for men and money:

molly obx spoilers @bridgrz taraswrld i’m under your bed katie! @wasarobber i genuinely feel sick to my stomach after watching this i genuinely feel sick to my stomach after watching this https://t.co/ppsSt65KI3 i luvvvv when straight women fetishise lesbians and laugh it off like it’s nothingtaraswrld i’m under your bed twitter.com/wasarobber/sta… i luvvvv when straight women fetishise lesbians and laugh it off like it’s nothing😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 taraswrld i’m under your bed twitter.com/wasarobber/sta…

Twitter user @/mmoonlightbaby_ also shared their disappointment over the TikToker by mentioning her past controversies surrounding her pet bird, Harry Styles pit ticket alongside her latest comments:

Social media user @/sapphicbells also shared another Taraswrld video where she made similar inappropriate comments. In the clip, Tara Lynn can be seen getting ready to share some personal time with another girl for the first time.

She also mentioned that she has only been emotionally invested in men but enjoys having physical relationships with women. Lynn also shared that she would be filming her private content with the girl and posting it on her account on the aforementioned paid adult social media platform:

Bells @sapphicbells @wasarobber This one was much worse if you ask me @wasarobber This one was much worse if you ask me https://t.co/d0yeO2Lr7n

Taraswrld has long been the subject of controversies for making videos containing debatable comments on employment, her pet parrot and spending $10K over Harry Styles pit tickets.

Netizens call out Taraswrld over remarks on relationship with girls

TikTok star Taraswrld came under fire once again after making some comments about kissing girls despite having no emotional investment and for saying that her actions made her boyfriend “excited.”

Social media users immediately took to Twitter to call out the content creator. While some slammed her over fetishizing LGBTQ+ women, other pointed out that she was possibly struggling with her own identity:

cam ♡ @camrynrb taraswrld is the most out of touch mf i have ever seen online in my entire life taraswrld is the most out of touch mf i have ever seen online in my entire life

kayy.renee22 @simmonskr10 @sapphicbells @wasarobber Seems like she’s struggling with her sexuality bc ain’t no way @sapphicbells @wasarobber Seems like she’s struggling with her sexuality bc ain’t no way

evie @tootimevie treating kissing woman as a disposable activity to satisfy male fetishes? i literally hate straight girls who kiss girls like its completely different to kissing anyone else? like a girl doesn’t count? it’s so gross idk idk @wasarobber no bc this is insanetreating kissing woman as a disposable activity to satisfy male fetishes? i literally hate straight girls who kiss girls like its completely different to kissing anyone else? like a girl doesn’t count? it’s so gross idk idk @wasarobber no bc this is insane😭 treating kissing woman as a disposable activity to satisfy male fetishes? i literally hate straight girls who kiss girls like its completely different to kissing anyone else? like a girl doesn’t count? it’s so gross idk idk

haley 🦕 @ha1eysaurus @sapphicbells @wasarobber this makes me want to jump as someone who's actually bi and has horrendous social anxiety. i already worry CONSTANTLY about what ppl think of me and now i'll be worried that ppl will associate me with this kind of behavior. >:( @sapphicbells @wasarobber this makes me want to jump as someone who's actually bi and has horrendous social anxiety. i already worry CONSTANTLY about what ppl think of me and now i'll be worried that ppl will associate me with this kind of behavior. >:(

phil dilfphy @zeppcat @wasarobber i genuinely don’t understand the whole thing about kissing girls when you have a boyfriend like HOW is that not cheating?? cos turn in around and have ur boyfriend be kissing other men it would suddenly be cheating @wasarobber i genuinely don’t understand the whole thing about kissing girls when you have a boyfriend like HOW is that not cheating?? cos turn in around and have ur boyfriend be kissing other men it would suddenly be cheating

myo @myonnaslibrary @wasarobber “i only hook up with girls for male validation, i want men to fetishize me and see me as a ‘hot’ girl that hooks up with girls because i’m so cutsie and not like other girls tehe” @wasarobber “i only hook up with girls for male validation, i want men to fetishize me and see me as a ‘hot’ girl that hooks up with girls because i’m so cutsie and not like other girls tehe”

cr: ~ ♡ @ouijabooks @wasarobber the first bit about not feeling emotionally attracted to girls but thinking theyre hot is valid tbh but she really lost me in the second half, being shocked that a boyfriend doesn’t want you to kiss other girls as if wlw relationships don’t count???? @wasarobber the first bit about not feeling emotionally attracted to girls but thinking theyre hot is valid tbh but she really lost me in the second half, being shocked that a boyfriend doesn’t want you to kiss other girls as if wlw relationships don’t count????

‘💌 @darolineslut me after seeing taraswrld tiktoks me after seeing taraswrld tiktoks https://t.co/cUzi4xjTuy

sav ☯︎ @heavensentdemi taraswrld is just so out of touch and ignorant and thinks she’s never wrong that’s just weird ash taraswrld is just so out of touch and ignorant and thinks she’s never wrong that’s just weird ash https://t.co/AhpxaG3yVn

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Tara Lynn will address the latest controversy in the days to come.

A look into Taraswrld's past TikTok controversies

TikToker Taraswrld have been embroiled in multiple controversies in the past (Image via @taraswrld/Instagram)

TikTok star Taraswrld first came under fire after making a video calling out people who are “in bed” during the day. At the time, she was called out for saying “nobody wants to work anymore” and that she felt like she was the only person working after seeing the content on BeReal app:

“This BeReal could go off at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., doesn't matter — everyone's in bed. There is an alarming amount of people every time that BeReal goes off that are just in bed with the shades drawn. Why are you in bed? It seems like nobody wants to work, get your f***ing a** up and work!”

Last year, the TikToker received criticism for complaining after spending $10000 on Harry Styles Love on Tour tickets. She said she first purchased two pit tickets for around $1,700 from StubHub and went on to buy two more pit tickets from SeatGeek and VividSeats for $4,200 each after failing to receive a response from the first seller.

Social media users slammed Tara Lynn for being “out of touch” and complaining about spending $10K on Harry Styles tickets at her own will. Meanwhile, she also received backlash for inappropriate usage of AAVE by saying “I finna be in the pit” while making the concert experience video.

The content creator also sparked outrage for revealing that she touched her pet bird Marty in an inappropriate manner. Lynn said she initially made the mistake unknowingly but also repeated it a couple of times because she finds it “funny.”

मैत्री @skeletonsweats that girl taraswrld really wants ppl to feel bad for her all the time like girl! u r irresponsible and out of touch! no one pities u for blowing $10k for no reason that girl taraswrld really wants ppl to feel bad for her all the time like girl! u r irresponsible and out of touch! no one pities u for blowing $10k for no reason

Taraswrld addressed the previous controversies via TikTok. She said she was only joking about repeating her mistake with her pet bird and initially made the inappropriate action as she did “no research” after getting him:

“I thought this was the funniest thing in the world… so I made that dumb video being like, ‘Oh, I still do it sometimes,’ I was joking.”

She also defended the AAVE controversy from the Harry Styles concert TikTok video and said:

“I don’t even know why that came out of my mouth, I never even say that… It just sorta came out because I was flustered. If you guys are that mad about something like that, you are not going to make it through this life.”

It remains to be seen if Taraswrld will acknowledge her recent controversial videos in the days to come.

Poll : 0 votes