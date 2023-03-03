Hareem Shah Colgate video controversy explored as TikTok star issues statement 

Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah recently found herself in the middle of a controversy after a series of her private videos surfaced on social media.

In some of the videos, the influencer can be seen showering inside her washroom and brushing her teeth while holding a tube of Colgate toothpaste. Other clips also showed the TikToker enjoying some personal time with her partner.

As the private clips went viral online, Shah issued a statement addressing the controversy and revealed that the videos were stolen and released by her former close friends Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz.

A look into Hareem Shah’s statement on the video scandal

In the wake of her private video controversy, Hareem Shah revealed that the clips were stolen from her phone and released online by her former friends Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz.

Shah mentioned that her friends came to know her password and had access to her phone as they previously lived together and spent a significant amount of time with each other:

“We used to spend ample time together; we had lived in the same house for a period of time. So, naturally, they had access to my mobile phone and knew my passwords.”

While the content creator admitted to making the videos herself, she blamed her former friends for the recent controversy:

“I filmed these videos myself some years ago. One of them was shot in a house in Karachi and the other in Islamabad. Khattak and Naz had been living with me then and they stole my mobile and saved the videos.”

Shah alleged that her friends previously threatened her about releasing the videos after their fallout. She also claimed that they attempted to create a rift in her married life with the scandal.

However, Geo News reported Hareem Shah’s husband Bilaal defended his wife and said they will take legal action against the perpetrators:

“In my eyes, they have done a very ungraceful thing. After we land in Pakistan, we will take every legal action which could be taken against them.”

He also addressed some critics and confirmed that he will never leave his wife during this crucial time:

“Those who are calling me names are themselves dishonourable and ignoble. I am only answerable to Almighty Allah if I leave her it would be an injustice to her. I will never leave her in this hour of extreme need.”

Meanwhile, Hareem Shah shared that she had already filed a legal complaint Naz against last year after the latter along with Khattak told other friends about their plans to reveal the videos:

“FIA didn't take action against her but I had my doubts. Ayesha had also informed my other friends that she will leak my videos. But I don't really care about these videos.”

Reports suggest that Shah has reportedly decided to file a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency against her former friends once again.

What is known about Hareem Shah?

Hareem Shah is a Pakistani TikToker and social media personality (Image via @/hareem.shah_official_account/Instagram)

Hareem Shah, aka Fiza Hussain, is a Pakistani TikTok sensation and social media personality. She was born to Zarar Hussain Shah in 1991 and grew up studying at a religious school in Pakistan.

She reportedly studied Masters of Philosophy in Comparative Religion at the University of Peshawar. Shah sparked a major backlash in October after filming a video inside the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan even ordered an official inquiry investigating the TikToker’s accessibility to the building. Shah also made headlines after making some comments against federal minister Sheikh Rasheed and releasing a video of her conversation with the politician.

Hareem Shah was also harassed by a mob at the opening ceremony of the Oasis mall in Dubai. She found herself trending once again in 2021 after slapping Mufti Qawi and claiming that the latter allegedly had an inappropriate conversation with her and attempted to harass the TikToker and her sister.

That same year, Shah revealed that she had tied the knot with the leader of the Pakistan People’s Party but kept his identity unclosed. Hareem Shah has over 5K posts and more than 295K followers on Instagram.

