"Hatred has gone completely mainstream": Google definition of 'Jew' sparks outrage online

Google's definition of the term 'Jew' recently went viral after being labeled as offensive and inappropriate. The popular search engine has since then deleted the problematic meaning and changed the definition, but not without receiving considerable backlash for its original sentence.

Netizens took to their social media platform to share Google's page featuring the offensive meaning of 'Jew,' which even included several tenses of the same, making it a verb or an act to be performed. The now-deleted definition went like:

"Bargain with someone in a miserly or petty way."

Civil rights lawyer and executive director of the Lawfare Project, Brooke Goldstein, took to her Twitter handle to enlighten her 25k followers on how the hatred towards Jewish people has gotten so open and "mainstream."

Brooke Goldstein @GoldsteinBrooke



Jew hatred has gone completely mainstream. Disgusting. Really @Google ? This is your go-to definition for “Jew?”Jew hatred has gone completely mainstream. Disgusting. Really @Google? This is your go-to definition for “Jew?” Jew hatred has gone completely mainstream. Disgusting. https://t.co/8bRhlqgye7

Outrage over Google's definition of 'Jew' floods the internet; company reinstates true definition

For several hours on Tuesday morning, December 27, when googled 'Jew,' the definition which cropped up was a series of derogatory phrases as the leading set of results, appearing above the actual definition of someone who practices Judaism. The search engine cited Oxford Dictionary as a source for the meaning.

Additionally, the definition was characterized as a verb, including a small bolded banner marked "offensive." It further revealed the 19th century origin of the word, which referred to how Semitic people work with moneylending and trading.

Michael J. Morrison @OfficeOfMike Hey Google, what the hell is up with search results when I search “Jew”? Hey Google, what the hell is up with search results when I search “Jew”? https://t.co/GOE2SO3fFi

Google Search Liaison Danny Sullivan took to Twitter on behalf of his company to apologize for the offensive definition of the Hasidic people, tweeting:

"Our apologies. Google licenses definitions from third-party dictionary experts. We only display offensive definitions by default if they are the main meaning of a term. As this is not the case here, we have blocked this & passed along feedback to the partner for further review."

The popular search engine reinstated the original definition of the word which has a noun meaning and refers to the people who follow Judaism as a religion.

While the company apologized and switched the offensive verb definition back to its original noun definition, netizens were not pacified. Several people asked the popular search engine for answers and wrote that blaming a third party company for this serious mistake is not enough.

SkyStone @HimelsteinMatt @GoldsteinBrooke @Google This should just represent how different our feeds are.... Ok as I scroll further and see the Timeline of events.... I uhh. Well. @GoldsteinBrooke @Google This should just represent how different our feeds are.... Ok as I scroll further and see the Timeline of events.... I uhh. Well. https://t.co/MsIFhxoExf

Ari Ingel @OGAride Tuesday - December 27, 2022:



Google corrects definition of "Jew"



Washington Post changes out photo of Orthodox Jews.



Rest easy Jewish Twitter, you done good. It begins again tomorrow. Tuesday - December 27, 2022:Google corrects definition of "Jew"Washington Post changes out photo of Orthodox Jews. Rest easy Jewish Twitter, you done good. It begins again tomorrow. https://t.co/KEup28vhDb

Yuval David @YuvalDavid How is this acceptable? Google, Dictionary, Collins, & Oxford provide a definition of the word Jew as a verb marked as offensive. Results include conjugations such as “jewed” and “jewing.” These ancient antisemitic Jewish stereotypes are Jew-hating, racist, bigoted, must stop. How is this acceptable? Google, Dictionary, Collins, & Oxford provide a definition of the word Jew as a verb marked as offensive. Results include conjugations such as “jewed” and “jewing.” These ancient antisemitic Jewish stereotypes are Jew-hating, racist, bigoted, must stop. https://t.co/GPurU2JSGK

(((noa tishby))) @noatishby If Jew was a verb, it would have been a fabulous one. Hey @Google we’re still waiting for an explanation here. Thank you. If Jew was a verb, it would have been a fabulous one. Hey @Google we’re still waiting for an explanation here. Thank you.

Bree A Dail @breeadail @elonmusk @ggreenwald



A tip led me to Google search the word “Jew”. Note they cite Oxford dictionary for their “definition”.

Clearly, not so, per Oxford. 🤔 @mtaibbi Elon, aside from the manipulation of social media, there seems to be a clear attempt to manipulate crises and stoke hatred. Agents provocateurs?A tip led me to Google search the word “Jew”. Note they cite Oxford dictionary for their “definition”.Clearly, not so, per Oxford. 🤔 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @elonmusk @ggreenwald @mtaibbi Elon, aside from the manipulation of social media, there seems to be a clear attempt to manipulate crises and stoke hatred. Agents provocateurs?A tip led me to Google search the word “Jew”. Note they cite Oxford dictionary for their “definition”.Clearly, not so, per Oxford. 🤔 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/y7WXgsWjVt

Uri Kurlianchik @VerminusM Now would be a good time to remind everyone that Google's Diversity Head Kamau Bobb wrote "If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing," and, while he was removed from this specific position, he was *not* fired from the company. Now would be a good time to remind everyone that Google's Diversity Head Kamau Bobb wrote "If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing," and, while he was removed from this specific position, he was *not* fired from the company.

((ZIONIST JEWISH)) Mike Newman @MikeNew19512115 So far this week - Jew Hatred from The NY Times, GOOGLE and the Wa Post. Antisemitism has been mainstreamed in America. It continues to grow like a Cancer. So far this week - Jew Hatred from The NY Times, GOOGLE and the Wa Post. Antisemitism has been mainstreamed in America. It continues to grow like a Cancer.

The open anti-Semitism incident comes just a few weeks after celebrities like Kanye West have taken aggressive stances against the Jewish community.

The Donda rapper had earlier posted a series of tweets saying that he would like to go DEFCON 3 (death con 3) on the community while continuing a tirade of anti-Semitic words. He was subsequently banned from the app because of his actions.

Poll : 0 votes