"Hatred has gone completely mainstream": Google definition of 'Jew' sparks outrage online

Google's definition of the term 'Jew' recently went viral after being labeled as offensive and inappropriate. The popular search engine has since then deleted the problematic meaning and changed the definition, but not without receiving considerable backlash for its original sentence.
Netizens took to their social media platform to share Google's page featuring the offensive meaning of 'Jew,' which even included several tenses of the same, making it a verb or an act to be performed. The now-deleted definition went like:
"Bargain with someone in a miserly or petty way."
Civil rights lawyer and executive director of the Lawfare Project, Brooke Goldstein, took to her Twitter handle to enlighten her 25k followers on how the hatred towards Jewish people has gotten so open and "mainstream."
Outrage over Google's definition of 'Jew' floods the internet; company reinstates true definition
For several hours on Tuesday morning, December 27, when googled 'Jew,' the definition which cropped up was a series of derogatory phrases as the leading set of results, appearing above the actual definition of someone who practices Judaism. The search engine cited Oxford Dictionary as a source for the meaning.
Additionally, the definition was characterized as a verb, including a small bolded banner marked "offensive." It further revealed the 19th century origin of the word, which referred to how Semitic people work with moneylending and trading.
Google Search Liaison Danny Sullivan took to Twitter on behalf of his company to apologize for the offensive definition of the Hasidic people, tweeting:
"Our apologies. Google licenses definitions from third-party dictionary experts. We only display offensive definitions by default if they are the main meaning of a term. As this is not the case here, we have blocked this & passed along feedback to the partner for further review."
The popular search engine reinstated the original definition of the word which has a noun meaning and refers to the people who follow Judaism as a religion.
While the company apologized and switched the offensive verb definition back to its original noun definition, netizens were not pacified. Several people asked the popular search engine for answers and wrote that blaming a third party company for this serious mistake is not enough.
The open anti-Semitism incident comes just a few weeks after celebrities like Kanye West have taken aggressive stances against the Jewish community.
The Donda rapper had earlier posted a series of tweets saying that he would like to go DEFCON 3 (death con 3) on the community while continuing a tirade of anti-Semitic words. He was subsequently banned from the app because of his actions.