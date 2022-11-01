"This sounds like something Michael Scott would say": Kanye Jewish doctor rant leaves internet in disbelief

American rapper Kanye West has shocked the internet after he stated that a "Jewish doctor" might want to kill him by prescribing him the wrong medication.
While speaking to the paparazzi on October 28, the 45-year-old star appeared to claim that the doctor previously "misdiagnosed" him with a mental health disorder. He had earlier mentioned that he has bipolar disorder.
Ye claimed that if he had taken the medication prescribed by the doctor, he would have ended up like Michael Jackson and Prince, the legendary black singers who passed away due to prescribed medicinal overdoses.
After making his controversial statements, Ye showed the paparazzi a spreadsheet which he stated was a list of high-level executives in the media business who were Jewish.
West's recent claims come at a time when he has been facing global backlash for his anti-Semitic comments online and during interviews.
Twitter reacts to Kanye West "Jewish doctor" claims
After footage of Kanye "Ye" West's recent claims of being misdiagnosed by a "Jewish doctor" went viral, Twitterati expressed their shock and disbelief with the rapper's anti-Semitic thoughts. Several users joked about the situation and mocked how West could not keep himself from saying the word "Jewish," and compared him to The Office's key character, Michael Scott.
What exactly did Kanye West say to the media?
As per The Jerusalem Post, West shared his controversial and unfiltered thoughts with the paparazzi while discussing his mental health status.
"If I was on medication right now, then one pill could've been swapped out, and it would be Michael Jackson and Prince all over again. But because it didn't take the misdiagnosis, and I didn't take the medication, I'm able to speak to you guys clear and transparent."
The Famous rapper then took out his phone and showed the paparazzi what seemed like a spreadsheet of top media executives, alleging that most of them were Jewish.
Elsewhere in the interview, West apologized for his remarks on George Floyd's death, where he claimed that he died of a fentanyl overdose rather than of police brutality, and went onto compare himself with the deceased.
“It hurt the Black people. So I want to apologize for hurting them because right now God has shown me by what Adidas is doing, and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now.”
Apart from the internet reacting to the rapper's bizarre claims, late night host Jimmy Kimmel also mocked Ye for his recent statement.
Jimmy Kimmel mocked Kanye West's anti-semitic thoughts
In Jimmy Kimmel Live's recent Halloween episode, the 54-year-old shared a monologue over Kanye West's claims of being "misdiagnosed" by a "Jewish doctor" and his comparison with George Floyd.
Kimmel played a clip of West speaking with the paparazzi and mocked him by saying:
“[Kanye said he] was misdiagnosed by, I’m not gonna say what race, what people, doctor, and what hospital, and what media went to. We know I can’t say that. It was a Jewish doctor. Oh thank you for letting us know. The suspense was really killing me. I thought maybe he was gonna say ‘Amish.'”
He also played the part where West compared himself to Floyd being murdered by police officers to his recent situation with Adidas.
“No. No you don’t. I think he might be tri-polar. Is that a thing? May have suggested it’s possible that Kanye is off his meds. Turns out he was never on them, and you’ll never guess why not.”
As of writing, West has not reacted to Jimmy Kimmel's mockery of his recent media appearance.