George Floyd comparison explained as Kanye West’s apology sparks further online backlash

Kanye West recently apologized for his comments on George Floyd’s death on October 28, where he said that fentanyl led to Floyd’s demise. While speaking to The Daily Mail, he said,
“When I see that video as a Black person, it hurts my feelings. And I know that police do attack and America is generally racist. And I understand that when we got to say Black Lives Matter, that the idea of it made us feel good together as a people, right?”
Ye continued that he hurt his people when he questioned the death of George Floyd. He said he wanted to apologize since God showed him what Adidas and the media are doing and how it feels to have a knee on his neck now. Speaking about the loss that he has faced in the last few days, he said,
“So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt. Because how could the richest Black man ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off of one comment.”
Ye ended by speaking about the antisemitic statements and displaying a spreadsheet on his phone that had the names of Jewish executives operating the best media outlets. Kanye said that the Jewish executives were marked red and he had experiences where it felt like he was being teamed up on and never realized that the term would be considered antisemitic.
Kanye West accused a Jewish doctor of wrongly stating that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that his issues would increase if he did not take the prescribed medication. He mentioned that he would have died from an overdose like Michael Jackson or Prince.
Kanye West faces backlash on Twitter for his apology
Kanye West invited trouble for himself by commenting on George Floyd’s death. This resulted in him losing a few deals and his net worth also decreased. Now his apology for the same has received a negative reaction on Twitter where people said that he might repeat the mistakes again.
While appearing on the podcast Drink Champs, Ye said that George Floyd died from fentanyl and the cop’s knee was not on Floyd’s neck like that. The comments came after watching Candace Owens’ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, which was based on Black Likes Matter.
Ye also compared Floyd to fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021. He stated that the Jewish media tried to keep his mouth closed. Before all this, Kanye West was also criticized for wearing a White Lives Matter shirt to an event with Candace Owens.
West recently gained recognition after losing his status as a billionaire following the end of his partnership with Adidas.
Around $1.5 billion of his earnings were from his deal with Adidas and he earned a lot from his music catalog, real estate holdings, liquid cash, and a 5% stake in his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims.
Kanye West’s net worth has now been reduced from $2 billion to $400 million. His deal with Adidas ended after he claimed that the company would not end the deal and he has a contract with the company. The contract was being reconsidered when the backlash began on Twitter.