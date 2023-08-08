"First black man to swim to a fight": Gmac Cash Montgomery Brawl Song lyrics go viral, spark hilarious reactions online

As the Montgomery brawl continues to take the internet by a storm, internet personality and singer Gmac Cash created a song for the viral clip. Following the intense fight, several subjects were detained for their actions. Meanwhile, netizens have taken to social media to create jokes about the viral video which has take over several social media platforms.

The Montogomery Police Department confirmed that they responded to the 200 block Coosa Street brawl around 7pm on Saturday. This comes after a large group of people took part in a racially divided altercation.

Witnesses claimed that the fight started off following a dispute between a Black dockworker and a Caucasian owner of a pontoon boat. The former requested the latter and his group to move their boat so that the Harriott II Riverboat could dock. However, the rowdy boaters refused to move their vessel.

This led to a group of nearly six men confronting the pontoon boat party while bystanders cheered on.

As videos of the same went viral, a song for the viral fight appeared online. Gmac Cash’s catchy track Montgomery Brawl included the lyrics:

“Ayy, I’m really proud of y’all/ Not one, but them all/ Shoutout bro that can swim/ No s*it, really all of them/ Shoutout bro with the chair/ Everybody that was there/ Threw the hat off at the start/ Man, shoutout to the guard.”

“Bro told him to move, just doin’ his job/ But y’all wanted to jump him so now we got a prob’/ Alright bet, let me tell y’all what really happened/ Heard they was jumpin’ on my cousin, let me off cappin’/ Cuz came out the water like let’s get crackin’/ Unc came with the chair like I got some action/ Cuz came no shirt like I got Sebastian”

Netizens react to the viral Gmac Cash Montgomery Brawl song

Internet users were floored after the song was released. Many found it immensely apt and hilarious. A few reactions read:

The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed that several fighters were detained while charges were pending.

Everything to know about the Montgomery Brawl singer Gmac Cash

The singer, actor and podcast host has amassed over 203K followers on his verified Instagram account. He is best known for hopping on the latest newsworthy trend and creating a catchy tune for it. In the past, he has created songs for the coronavirus pandemic, gubernatorial election and most recently about the Montgomery brawl.

Gmac Cash has been applauded by several Hollywood celebrities including Joe Rogan, Jimmy Kimmel and Eminem amongst others.

The 29-year-old independent artist has also released his own albums including King Viral and Made in Detroit.

The influencer whose real name is Gerad Allen has always wanted to be a singer. Also being the founder of the True Rich music group, he said in an interview:

“I really want to be the biggest artist out there. I plan on being one of the biggest artists in Detroit for real.”

The Mongomery Brawl song is available on Apple Music.