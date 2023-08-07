"Black folks version of The Simpsons": The Boondocks chair throw scene goes viral in wake of Montgomery Riverfront brawl video

Adult animated series The Boondocks began trending online after several netizens linked it to the Riverfront Park brawl, which recently took place in Montgomery on August 5. Several videos of the brawl went viral online and a few people stated that an episode of The Boondocks titled Granddad's Fight predicted the incident in 2005.

The New York Post stated that the dispute began when the dock's security guard asked some boaters to move their pontoon boat, as it was parked in the space reserved for the Harriott ship. However, the individuals refused and a brawl broke out between them and the guard.

The security guard was attacked by one man at first and several others then joined in to attack him. A witness shouted for help and a few people standing near the spot rushed to defend the guard. During the altercation, one individual used a folding chair to hit the others and a woman also fell into the water in the midst of the fight.

The fight was eventually brought under control and videos of the same went viral online. Several individuals reacted to the clip and also linked the brawl to episode 4 of The Boondocks, in which a character threw a folding chair when confronted by a group of seemingly angry individuals. Soon after, a brawl began.

A clip of this scene went viral online after the Riverfront Park brawl and a netizen referred to it as the "black folks version of The Simpsons."

"The Boondocks tried to warn the public" - Scene from series goes viral as netizens believe it predicted the Riverfront Park brawl

The Riverfront Park brawl made headlines on August 5. Netizens reacted to the altercation and linked the brawl to the fourth episode of The Boondocks, where a character tosses a folding chair, which leads to a brawl among those surrounding him. The episode in question revolves around Granddad's beef with a blind man named Colonel H. Stinkmeaner.

Twitter users believe that this episode predicted that this brawl would take place sometime in the future.

The Montgomery Brawl was destined to happen Boondocks predicted the chaos of the chair

The Boondocks debuted on November 6, 2005, and ran for three seasons until June 23, 2014.

Several arrests were made after Montgomery's Riverfront Park brawl

The brawl at the Riverfront Park took place at 7 pm on Saturday. The altercation began when a black security guard asked a white man to move his boat someplace else to make place for the Harriott II Riverfront boat.

A number of individuals were involved in the brawl and the police have already arrested several people. However, their identities remain unknown. USA Today reported that the Montgomery police has issued four warrants in the case so far and further details are currently awaited.