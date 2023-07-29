"White man who is above the law": Chuck Lagoe racist video sparks backlash as Aspen Green Gasworks owner comes under fire 

Aspen Green Gasworks owner Chuck Lagoe is being blasted across social media platforms after being racist towards an Asian woman. He was accused of hitting the latter’s car and proceeded to pass prejudicial comments against her. His business has since garnered concerning Yelp reviews. Netizens have also blasted him on Twitter and Reddit.

Abby Rosenberg @AHRose5 @RyanShead White man who is above the law.

The incident recently took place in Great Falls, Virginia. The woman who was subjected to his racist comments revealed that he forcefully hit into her car to the point where she hit her head against the driving wheel. When she got out of her vehicle to ask for his information, he subjected her to bigoted comments.

In the viral video, Chuck Lagoe can be seen admitting to hitting against her vehicle. He proceeded to say- “speak English.” The lady then asked for his insurance and he claimed that he does not have it. He then shouted at the woman while stating- “I don’t have it!”

Chuck Lagoe then made excuses for his actions and attempted to escape the situation by saying that he has to pick up his daughter. When the woman then told him that he hit into her car, he yelled:

“Big f**king deal!”

Chuck Lagoe’s identity was initially not revealed to netizens. However, a day after the clip circulated online, his name and business came to light.

Chuck Lagoe garners backlash for racist comments

Internet users were flabbergasted by Lagoe’s behavior. Many expressed rage over his actions. Some also claimed that he appeared to be intoxicated during his interaction with the woman. A few comments online read:

midwest matilda 🇦🇺🇺🇸 @midwestmatilda_ @Tim_Tweeted It’s always the older gen x white men. They’re SO angry.

JGF @JFG0995 @Tim_Tweeted I’m not saying only racists wear this outfit to go golfing, but if you’re racist, you’re probably wearing this outfit to go golfing🤔

Gutter Baby @gutterbabylife @Tim_Tweeted He’s drunk and going to pick up his daughter. Racist to boot. Dad of the year!

Fifty Shades of Whey @davenewworld_2 @Tim_Tweeted There's definitely security footage of him drinking at a bar or country club that day

dara faye @darafaye @Tim_Tweeted Would ya look at this drunk. Jeeeeez.

@Rkfatheree @rkfatheree @Tim_Tweeted @Silver_1_Spirit Drunk guy on the way to pick up his daughter.

PeriwinkleRose 🌺🟧 @PeriwinkleRose3 @RyanShead I seriously doubt he respects ANY WOMAN!

HairOnWheels @Hairhopping @Tim_Tweeted Fresh off ten beers on the golf course. 🤬

As Lagoe continued to be humiliated online, many took to his company Aspen Green Gasworks’ Yelp page and flooded it with negative reviews. The page claimed that the organization was temporarily closed. A few reviews of the business read:

“This company is trash. ANYONE who continues to support people like the racist owner are just as horrible as he is.”

“RACIST disgusting excuse for a human. Chuck, instead of taking responsibility for your wrong doing- you ignorantly spewed racial slurs and demeaned a woman. You’re sick, seek professional help.”

Netizens give Aspen Green Gasworks negative reviews on Yelp following racist incident (Image via Yelp)

Several netizens dropped one or two stars out of five for the business since the racist incident took place.

Chuck Lagoe had not publicly responded to the viral video in question. It remains unclear as to whether he paid for rearending the woman’s car.

Aspen Green Gasworks was created in 2007. They have branches in both Hernon and Arlington County. They are known for selling gas fireplaces, wood inserts, gas logs and grills, outdoor heaters and fireplace equipment amongst other products.