5 cheapest On sneakers to avail in 2023

On sneakers have set a high bar with their excellent combination of style, comfort, and performance. These sneakers are a go-to choice for athletes and casual wearers for their cutting-edge technology. Often, people believe high quality always comes with an expensive price tag.

Contrary to this belief, On offers several high-performing and wallet-friendly models. The article delves into the five cheapest On sneakers, each offering the brand's signature comfort and style without breaking the bank. These selections prove that one can experience On sneakers' premium feel and advanced features while adhering to a budget.

From lightweight designs for everyday wear to sturdy models for the avid runner, there’s an affordable On sneaker for every need.

Five most affordable On sneakers to avail in 2023

1) Cloud Dip: Rugged Elegance

On Cloud Dip sneakers (Image via On website)

The Cloud Dip proves On's ability to combine rugged durability with elegant design. Priced at $129.99, it's the toughest Cloud variant to date. This sneaker features a 360° rubber mudguard, offering robust protection in any environment.

Its Zero-Gravity foam and CloudTec outsole ensure soft, cushioned landings while the high-propulsion Speedboard propels you forward. The military-inspired ballistic weave canvas upper is hard-wearing and brings an edgy style to the shoe.

As On works towards reducing its global footprint, this model's future sustainability prospects add another layer of appeal.

2) Cloud 5 Terry: Comfort Redefined

On Cloud 5 Terry sneakers (Image via On website)

For those seeking ultimate comfort without compromising on style, the Cloud 5 Terry is an ideal choice at $119.99. This sneaker reimagines the iconic Cloud silhouette with soft-touch fabrics in vibrant colorways.

Approximately 45% of its materials are recycled, including 60% recycled polyester, and it's wrapped in eye-catching vegan leather. The shoe features CloudTec® in Zero-Gravity foam for soft landings and a Speedboard for efficient forward motion.

The plush terry tongue and soft cotton-mix upper ensure a snug, ultra-comfy fit, making it perfect for all-day wear.

3) On Women's Cloud X 3: Versatile Performance

On Women's Cloud X 3 (Image via On website)

The On Women's Cloud X 3, priced at $150, is a multi-functional marvel. Thanks to its ultralight, highly reactive design, it's ideal for running, gym workouts, or casual wear.

The shoe boasts a three-layer mesh made of 90-95% recycled content, offering breathability, support, and durability. Its CloudTec and Speedboard technologies provide exceptional comfort and energy return, making every movement feel more empowered.

The Cloud X 3's commitment to both performance and the planet makes it a standout choice in On’s lineup.

4) Cloudswift: Urban Running Made Easy

On Cloudswift Sneakers (Image via On website)

At $119.99, the Cloudswift is a dream for urban runners. This shoe features re-positioned CloudTec in Helion super foam, delivering increased cushioning and an effortless running experience.

Its recycled engineered mesh upper provides a snug fit and comfort, while the rubber grip pads ensure traction on wet surfaces.

The Cloudswift's design is focused on conquering concrete jungles, offering protection from tough surfaces with a lightweight, agile feel. It’s engineered to feel like your favorite socks, making running on hard surfaces a breeze.

5) Cloudrunner: Go Further with stability

On Cloudrunner Sneakers (Image via On website)

The Cloudrunner is priced at $149.99 and is designed for those who want to push their limits. This shoe features CloudTec® cushioning in ultralight Zero-Gravity foam and a breathable mesh upper for long, comfortable runs.

Its supportive wider bottom unit and cradle-shaped construction ensure stability, while the foam collar and soft-touch tongue enhance overall comfort.

With about 30-35% of its materials being recycled, including 100% recycled polyester in key areas, these On sneakers are as kind to the planet as it is to your feet.

In 2023, On sneakers continue to offer a blend of innovative technology, sustainable practices, and stylish designs, all at an accessible price point. These five models showcase the brand's commitment to quality, performance, and environmental responsibility, ensuring that there’s an On sneaker for every need and budget.

Whether hitting the trails, pounding the pavement, or simply looking for comfortable, stylish footwear for everyday use, On sneakers have got every need covered. These affordable options are available for purchase on On's website and in select retail stores, bringing high-end sneaker technology within reach of more consumers than ever before.