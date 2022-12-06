How to choose the best gym shoes?

The key foundation for a successful workout is the right gym shoes. The most prominent part of the gym kit is the training shoes and whether you are doing HIIT or Cross Fit, the right footwear will help provide stability, cushioning, support, and even style.

Whether your goal in the gym is to bulk up through weight training or slim down through cardio, finding the right pair of gym shoes is essential as it can lessen the chance of damage while raising productivity.

Finding the right pair of gym shoes can be confusing, but this article will help you narrow down your options.

How to pick gym shoes according to the type of exercise?

People who only work out once in a while should look for gym shoes with a flat sole, little arch support, and good ventilation. These shoes can help you keep a more stable base whether you're doing strength training or conditioning. However, we have created a guide for the best shoes based on the workout.

1) Best for Weight training

Weightlifting shoes should have sturdy, wide, flat, stiff, and stable soles. These shoes provide you with greater ankle and calf mobility. A few examples of the best shoes for weightlifting would be Nike's Metcon and Adidas' Adipower 3 shoes.

Since the grip on the tread is important for exercises like rope climb, these shoes can help you squat lower and have more stability in the front squat, snatch, and squat clean.

2) Best for HIIT and Cross-training

A bouncy feel underfoot is required when selecting the best gym shoes for HIIT and Cross-Training. Shoes with more cushioning in the forefoot and heel can return power and energy with each step, jump, lunge, and other movements. Stability and balance can be provided by shoes with a low arch and a minimalist profile.

The shoes should have a mesh lining for breathability and an airy feel, as well as a snug fit. Shoes like Nike's SuperRep and Adidas' Duramo are ideal for HIIT and cross-training.

3) Best for Agility drills

A shoe with a flat sole and a wide grip is required to excel at agility drills such as the hurdle, ladder, and box jump. Furthermore, the shoe should provide adequate lateral support for dynamic movements. It is critical that the shoe has a raised edge that both holds the foot in place and cushions it.

The Nike Air Max 1 and Adidas' Dropset trainers are two of the best shoes for agility movement.

Must-have requirements for gym shoes despite the exercise routine

A gym shoe should fit snugly. The best gym shoe would provide a secure fit for the foot and prevent it from sliding around inside, while also allowing for some wiggle and stretch in the toe box.

Having an outsole that is both wide and stable can aid in providing both tract and stability during lateral movements.

A flexible midsole is a must to have more freedom during dynamic movements. In addition, the heel support must be reinforced to secure the foot in place during weightlifting or other similar activities.

