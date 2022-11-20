5 best Nike walking shoes with extra cushioning

Nike has never failed to deliver a stunning sneaker collection. The label constantly experiments with new technology and employs new shoe construction materials to create a new line of sneakers.

Whether you're training for a marathon, wearing sneakers for a brief time, or wearing them all day, the cushioning in your shoes will affect how you feel. Cushioning varies considerably between sneakers. Some shoes have additional cushioning for a more comfortable fit.

This article focuses on five of the best Nike walking shoes with extra cushioning for sneakerheads who prefer style and comfort.

The Nike Pegasus Trail 3 and four other sneakers with extra cushioning

1) React Phantom Run Flyknit 2

Following the release of the Pegasus 37 during the quarantine period in 2020, Swoosh made a point to encourage sneakerheads to maintain their exercise routine by introducing a brand new silhouette to the React lineup.

Swoosh introduced the all-new React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 in light of the already-gained popularity of the previous React Silhouettes. However, the sock-line/laces upper remains the same, with the exception of the side walls, which are replaced with eight Flywire cords that run across the midfoot to ensure that people wearing these kicks feel secure with every stride.

These sneakers were released in March 2022, and went on sale at different retail sites for $140.

2) Pegasus Trail 3

Pegasus Trail 3 was an instant hit with the majority of runners. These kicks are the go-to option for a variety of versatile purposes, such as a long walk or a quick commute to work. This silhouette also provides a more cushioned ride for long distances.

The sneaker's midsole features Nike React Foam along its entire length, which is the silhouette's winning point in terms of giving extra comfort. This React foam is nearly flawless. It provides excellent cushioning while remaining adaptive and not sloppy in any way. As a result, these trainers are also ideal for use on the runway, whether for long runs to accumulate mileage or for light-speed jogs.

The Pegasus Trail 3 was released in June 2021, and is available for sale at the official SWOOSH e-site for $130.

3) Air Max 90 Gore-Tex Cargo Khaki

The Nike Air Max 90 collection is popular among many sneakerheads for its extra cushioned construction. The kicks can be identified by flexible urethane pockets filled with pressurized gas visible from the outside of the shoe. The urethane pockets are intended to provide underfoot cushioning.

Many versions of the Air Max 90 have the same construction, including the Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex Cargo Khaki. This silhouette comes with additional Gore-Tex material, which provides a coat of breathable insulation to keep you feeling warm for longer in case the temperature drops.

The sneakers were released in October 2022, and retailed for $170.

4) Downshifter 11

This kick is the budget brainchild of the Swoosh label. The Nike Downshifter 11 is an excellent sneaker for those who are just starting out in training or running, as well as those looking for a low-cost running shoe. In terms of construction, it gives comfortable midfoot support and is very lightweight.

The sneaker has a padded tongue that is aligned with the inner lining of the upper for a secure fit, and when you tie the lace, the stitched midfoot layout tightens around your foot, providing support through the lateral midfoot and arch.

The Downshifter 11 was released in 2021 for $60 and is available at select retail stores.

5) Air Zoom Pegasus 38

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 has already become a hit since its arrival, thanks to the padding in the insole and the breezy, bouncy ride it provides once a sneaker lover starts moving. These sneakers are the ideal combination of cushy and adaptive, putting a natural spring in your movement while out for a jog.

The Air Zoom Pegasus 38 was released in April 2021, for $120 and is available for purchase at the official Swoosh site and some select retailers.

These Nike sneakers are ideal for sneakerheads who like to move around a lot and prefer a more cushioned footbed. Let us know which one of these is your favorite.

