5 most expensive rings of all time

The world's most expensive rings transcend mere jewelry, symbolizing prestige, riches, and unparalleled beauty. They are handcrafted with perfection and studded with rare diamonds.

Rings are usually more prominent than watches for women when it comes to attracting attention. A well-crafted or notable ring usually draws people in and captures their attention. Rings can be a fashion statement, a commitment symbol, or simply a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry.

Each ring is a work of art, delicately created to fascinate and represent wealth. These five most expensive rings exemplify grandeur, enticing people seeking ageless prestige and splendor.

The most expensive rings of all time

1. Wittelsbach-Graff Diamond Ring – $80 million

Wittelsbach-Graff Diamond Ring (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Wittelsbach-Graff Diamond Ring, with its astounding price tag of over $80 million, is the most expensive ring in the world. This stunning ring, with a 31.06-carat deep blue diamond with perfect clarity, was unveiled at the Kulloor Mine in the Guntur District of India around the end of the seventeenth century.

Formerly owned by King Philip IV of Spain, this oval-cut diamond was part of the Austrian and Bavarian Crown Jewels. The diamond attracted a lot of praise at the National Museum of Natural History after being painstakingly produced by three experts.

Being one of the most expensive rings, this one defies expectations in the realm of high-end jewelry and is a homage to superb craftsmanship at an unbelievable price.

2. Pink Star Diamond Ring – $72 million

Pink Star Diamond Ring (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Pink Star Diamond Ring is among the world's most expensive rings, with a beautiful $72 million diamond. Isaac Wolf, the seller, oversaw the transaction of this magnificent artwork. The diamond, which resembles a huge scarab beetle and is native to Africa, is a beautiful pink stone.

Originally a 132.6-carat marvel, it underwent a two-year careful cutting and polishing procedure, transforming it into a stunning 59.60-carat oval-shaped masterpiece. This ring, dubbed The Pink Dream, is a national treasure with no known owner.

3. The Bulgari Blue Ring – $15.7 million

The Bulgari Blue Ring (Image via Sportskeeda)

At one point, the Bulgari Blue Ring held the record for being the most expensive ring, selling for an astounding $15.7 million at auction. Being one of the most expensive rings, this one is notable for displaying the largest blue diamond in the world in a triangle cut. This is possible with a 10.95-carat vivid blue diamond and a 9.87-carat white diamond.

The ring originated in Rome in the 1970s and made its way to North America under Christie's cautious supervision. At $5 million when it was first purchased, its value skyrocketed, particularly as it came to be seen as a lucky charm for a lady who used it to celebrate the birth of a child.

4. Blue Diamond Ring – $10 million

Blue Diamond Ring (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Blue Diamond Ring features a 6.01-carat cushion-cut diamond surrounded by smaller pink diamonds on both sides, creating a beautiful composition. This extraordinary ring found a new owner at a Hong Kong auction, outbidding its initial estimate of around 2.5 million dollars. Its capacity to fetch three times as much attests to its genuine elegance.

The enticing light blue tint is wonderfully countered by the offsetting pink diamonds. Being one of the most expensive rings, this one is completed by adding a platinum band, bringing it to the rank of a dream-worthy engagement ring.

5. The Vivid Yellow Ring (Dream Diamond Ring) – $16.3 million

The Vivid Yellow Ring (Dream Diamond Ring) (Image via Sportskeeda)

At a whopping $16.3 million, the Vivid Yellow Ring is an incredible find. As one of the most expensive rings in the world, this ring boasts the most valuable yellow diamond ever auctioned at Sotheby's Geneva, making it a joy for fans of yellow.

With its captivating color, this enormous ring resembles a vivid daffodil and is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world. Enhanced by two side diamonds that total more than 100 carats, it truly deserves the title "Dream Diamond" because of its tremendous size and alluring appeal.

These five most expensive rings truly shine as extraordinary wonders among the world's most expensive. With exquisite designs and remarkable craftsmanship, each ring embodies a rare fusion of uniqueness and luxury.

Beyond mere symbols of wealth, they also highlight the enduring charm of exceptional craftsmanship in the realm of high-end jewelry.