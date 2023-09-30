How much is an NBA championship ring worth? Closer look at most expensive ring in league history

An NBA championship ring is the culmination 30 teams playing in a single season are hoping for. Together with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, these are the hardware every franchise is looking to earn every June. Winning a title is never easy, which is why some of the greatest players in league history retired without a championship to their name. A player’s greatness is often judged by the number of jewelry he has around his finger.

An NBA ring is one of the most prized possessions a player, coach, staff and owner can have. It’s not easy to buy but it does have an actual price before it is handed to the championship winners. The value of such rings is reportedly between $40,000 to $150,000 depending on the design and the stones embedded in them.

Jason of Beverly Hills, Tiffany and Baron Championship Rings have become the usual makers of NBA championship rings over the past decade. The league previously had a standard in how they were constructed from 1969 to 1983. After that, the design and cost have largely differed based on many factors.

Championship teams want their rings to be more personalized than ever. Gone were the days when these looked like they were mass-produced for wholesale. It’s now common to see names, numbers, franchise logos, titles won and relevant historical accomplishments of a championship team.

One such example was the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 NBA championship rings. Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks won their first title in half a century. To commemorate the achievement, 360 diamonds were placed on each ring to represent the team’s total number of wins as a franchise.

16 of these diamonds also signify the Bucks’ 16 division titles. Finally, 50 more round stones denote the team’s unenviable wait for another championship.

The Milwaukee Bucks never revealed the cost of the rings but they were reportedly more than $40,000.

The NBA championship ring for the 2019 Toronto Raptors is said to be the most expensive in league history

The Toronto Raptors joined the NBA to start the 1995-96 season. They have been to numerous postseasons but have never won the championship until 2019.

Behind a star-studded cast that included Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol, Toronto beat the fancied Golden State Warriors for the title.

For their efforts, the NBA commissioned Baron Championship Rings to make the jewelry specifically catered to the Toronto Raptors’ title quest. The highlight of the hardware was a 6.9mm diamond that was reportedly the biggest on any ring awarded to a championship winner in the US.

The NBA championship ring had a staggering 650 diamonds and 16 rubies. Drake, easily the Raptors’ most popular fan and the team’s global ambassador, also received one. What he had was the same as the players, which reportedly cost more than $150,000 to make.