Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more 

Metal band Five Finger Death Punch will be embarking on an all-American tour in August 2022.

The U.S. headlining tour, presented by Live Nation, will begin on August 19 in Portland, Oregon. The tour will include 30 dates and will conclude on October 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Megadeth will join the band on tour with additional support from The Hu and Fire from the Gods, promising an intense multi-faceted night of heavy rock music.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from April 15 and can be purchased on the TicketMaster website. The band’s fanclub members are eligible for the pre-sale, which will begin on April 12 at 10.00 am local time.

Five Finger Death Punch 2022 tour dates

8/19 – Portland, Oregeon - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

8/20 – Auburn, Washington - White River Amphitheater

8/23 – Mountain View, California - Shoreline Amphitheater

8/24 – Irvine, California - FivePoint Amphitheater

8/26 – Phoenix, Arizona - Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/27 – Albuquerque, New Mexico - Isleta Amphitheater

8/30 – Dallas, Texas - Dos Equis Pavilion

9/1 – Del Valle, Texas - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/2 – Houston, Texas - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

9/6 – Charlotte, North Carolina - PNC Music Pavilion

9/7 – Raleigh, North Carolina - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/9 – Virginia Beach, Virginia - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/10 – Bristow, Virginia - Jiffy Lube Live

9/12 – Wantagh, New York - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/14 – Holmdel, New Jersey - PNC Bank Arts Center

9/15 – Camden, New Jersey - Waterfront Music Pavilion

9/17 – Bangor, Maine - Maine Savings Amphitheater

9/18 – Mansfield, Massachusetts - Xfinity Center

9/20 – Syracuse, New York - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9/21 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - The Pavilion at Star Lake**

9/23 – Scranton, Pennsylvania - Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9/24 – Hershey, Pennsylvania - Hershey Park Stadium

9/27 – Darien Center, New York - Darien Lake Amphitheater**

9/28 –Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center

9/30 – Tinley Park, Illinois - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10/1 – Noblesville, Indiana - Ruoff Music Center

10/4 – Cleveland, Ohio - Blossom Music Center

10/5 – Clarkston, Michigan - Pine Knob Music Theater

10/7 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

10/8 – St. Louis, Montana - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10/10 – Atlanta, Georgia - Ameris Bank Amphitheater

10/12 – Rogers, Arkansas - Walmart AMP

10/14 – Denver, Colorado - Ball Arena

10/15 – Salt Lake City, Utah - USANA Amphitheater

Alongside the tour announcement, the band also announced that they will be releasing a brand new album prior to the commencement of the tour. Five Finger Death Punch has been working with longtime producer Kevin Churko and has now confirmed that the album will be titled Afterlife. An official release date for the album is yet to be announced.

