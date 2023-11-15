5 shows to watch if you liked Escaping Twin Flames on Netflix

The Cecilia Peck-directed true crime documentary series on Netflix, Escaping Twin Flames, delves into the realm of Twin Flames Universe created by Jeff and Shaleia Divine. Released on November 8, 2023, this documentary brings to light the controversial community life of people who were preyed upon as they were on their path to search for true love and companionship.

The purpose of Escaping Twin Flames was to offer online classes that ensured ways to be united with their person of interest but ended up offering dubious solutions such as stalking or crossing personal boundaries. Despite their denial of being a cult, the documentary has gained popularity overnight on the streaming platform. The official synopsis of Escaping Twin Flames reads,

"Explores the story of Jeff and Shaleia Divine, the leaders of Twin Flames Universe who sell online classes that guarantee harmonious union with your destined partner, a controversial online community that preys on people looking for love."

Meanwhile, let us take a look at five more shows like Escaping Twin Flames that are sure to interest fans of investigative filmmaking.

Five shows to watch if you liked Escaping Twin Flames

1) Wild Wild Country

The documentary is a Netflix original from the production house of Duplass Brothers Productions, Stardust Frames Productions, and Submarine Entertainment. It pictorially documents the journey of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, better known as Osho, and his assistant, Ma Anand Sheela.

The controversial Indian guru had a cult following from all over the world who settled down in his community named Rajneeshpuram, located in Wasco County, Oregon, United States. As the synopsis reads,

"When Osho, the world's most controversial guru, builds a Utopian city deep in the Oregon country, conflict with the locals escalates into a national scandal."

Wild Wild Country premiered at the Sundance Film Festival before it was released on Netflix on March 16, 2018.

2) Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.

Another show that is worth a watch if you liked Escaping Twin Flames is Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. The docu-series retells the story of Sarma Melngailis and the New York City vegan restaurants she owns - Pure Food and Wine and One Lucky Duck. The official synopsis reads,

"After marrying a mysterious man who claimed he could make her dog immortal, a celebrated vegan restaurateur finds her life veering off the rails."

The controversy behind the vegan restaurateur started with her marriage to con man Anthony Strangis, who pressured her into siphoning approximately $1.6 million into their personal bank accounts. This move led to her businesses failing due to staff walking out over unpaid wages.

3) FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Another Netflix original just like Escaping Twin Flames unveiled fraudulent activities, but this time at the luxury music festival that was supposed to take place at Exuma, The Bahamas.

The FYRE Festival, organized by con artist Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, left nearly 600 people stranded on the island without access to gourmet meals or the luxury villas the attendees had paid for. The festival was eventually canceled owing to lack of funds, proper planning, and logistical issues.

The film has been directed by Chris Smith and produced by Danny Gabai, Mick Purzycki, and the director himself.

4) Trainwreck: Woodstock '99

Released on Netflix on August 3, 2022, the documentary titled Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 takes viewers to July 1999. This was the time when the legendary Woodstock music festival was held at an erstwhile Air Force base in Rome, New York. The three-part docu-series showcases the dark side of the second large-scale festival that tried to emulate the original 1969 Woodstock festival.

Apart from the sweltering heat, the soaring prices of water and food, unsanitary toilets and camping grounds, lackluster security, and extensive substance abuse became prominent problems at the festival.

5) The Tinder Swindler

If you are looking to watch a show like Escaping Twin Flames, Tinder Swindler is an excellent pick, with a Tomatometer rating of 97% based on 32 reviews.

Directed by Felicity Morris, it tells the tale of experienced conman and Israeli native Simon Leviev, who went by the name of Shimon Hayut. He had swindled close to $10 million from women across the European subcontinent.

"For the women of The Tinder Swindler, the bar for “bad date” may be a little bit higher. The new Netflix documentary tells the story of a notorious conman who allegedly used the Tinder dating app to live a life of luxury while defrauding women across Europe."

The show was released on Netflix on February 2, 2022.

The ten shows mentioned above are part of the diverse list of documentaries that Netflix has in their library. Any fan of a good docu-series can get into one that suits their taste anytime.