Somebody Somewhere season 2 on HBO: Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details

The second season of HBO's comedy series, Somebody Somewhere, is all set to premiere on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 10.30 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series explores the life of a woman named Sam, who's going through a profound existential crisis following the shocking death of her beloved sister.

The series stars Bridgett Everett in the lead role, along with several others portraying significant supporting characters. The show is helmed by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen. The first season of the show reportedly received positive reviews from viewers and critics.

HBO's Somebody Somewhere season 2 trailer promises more fun and drama in Sam's life

The official trailer for Somebody Somewhere season 2 was released by HBO on April 4, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous hilarious and awkward moments set to unfold in the new series.

Season 2 is expected to focus on how Sam's life changes after she quits her job and decides to lead a normal married life with Joel. Overall, the trailer maintains a funny and charming tone that fans of the first season would certainly enjoy.

A brief description of the second season, as per Warner Bros. Discovery, reads:

''From Mighty Mint, Duplass Brothers Productions, and creators and executive producers Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, the series follows Sam (played by Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam's saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don't fit in but don't give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. Season two reminds us that families are hard, even the fun ones. Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) have settled into a comfy routine. But nothing stays the same forever.''

Based on the official trailer and logline, viewers can look forward to another memorable season full of fun and drama as protagonist Sam enters a new chapter in her life. The series reportedly features a total of seven episodes, and each episode will drop on HBO every Sunday until the finale on May 28, 2023.

In brief, about Somebody Somewhere plot and cast

The comedy series centers around the life of Sam, who's struggling to deal with the loss of her beloved sister whilst going through a deeply troubling existential crisis as she questions her life choices.

The show maintains a comic tone throughout but doesn't compromise on its thematic ambitions as it explores a number of themes like family, love, existentialism, and purpose in life, among other things.

The series stars Bridget Everett in the lead role as Sam. Everett's performance defines the series' tone and she's received high praise from critics and viewers. She perfectly captures her character's existential angst with stunning ease.

Apart from Somebody Somewhere, she's starred in Fun Mom Dinner, Camping, Little Evil, and many more. Other important cast members include Mary Catherine Garrison, Jeff Hiller, and many more.

Don't forget to watch Somebody Somewhere season 2 on HBO on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

