"Pulling up for the documentary part 2 like": Fyre Festival 2 announcement sparks hilarious memefest online

American con artist, Billy McFarland announced on Monday, August 21, that tickets for Fyre Festival 2 are on sale even though Fyre Festival 1 never even made it through.

It was supposed to take place from April to May back in 2017, but the plan was aborted when attendees faced diverse problems with logistics, food, security, accommodations, and understaffing. Netflix even made a documentary on this titled FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.

Billy McFarland announced that pre-sale for Fyre music festival's tickets were live. (Image via X/@Phil_Lewis_)

Ja Rule, an American rapper, and Billy McFarland were slammed with a $100 million lawsuit on behalf of the festival attendees. The Manhattan federal court charged Billy with wire fraudulence the following month and ordered his arrest. He pleaded guilty to the charge in March 2018 and was given a 6-year sentence in federal prison. Billy served in prison for over four years and was released in March 2022.

Thus, his announcement of the “return” of the ill-fated music festival that scammed hundreds of people and led to his imprisonment left netizens in a hilarious fit. Billy announced on X and Instagram that the pre-sale for tickets was live and provided a link to the festival’s official website according to which it is scheduled in the Caribbean on December 6, 2024.

Several journalists shared the news on X. A user commented on one such post by Philip Lewis and joked about a possible second part of the Netflix documentary.

Billy McFarland's announcement for the return of the Fyre music festival sparks hilarious reactions online. (Image via X/@Phil_Lewis_)

Internet reacts to the announcement of Fyre Festival 2

Billy posted a video on his Instagram to inform everyone that he was bringing back Fyre Festival next year. He said that he came up with a 50-page execution plan for the festival during the seven months he had to spend in solitary confinement. The convicted felon was mercilessly trolled in the comments.

Billy McFarland's announcement for the return of the Fyre music festival sparks hilarious reactions online. (Image via Instagram/@pyrtbilly)

The official website for Fyre Festival states that the first pre-sale Fyre passes will include one ticket to the festival and access to the Fyre crew community and the pop-ups organized by Fyre. The first 100 tickets are being sold at $499 USD and the highest tier is currently set at $7,999 USD.

The home page of the music festival. (Image via FYRE)

For the festival’s first iteration in 2017, Billy and Ja Rule advertised a lineup of artists featuring Lil Yachty, Major Lazer, Migos, Pusha T, and Kaytranada. But there wasn’t any mention of a lineup on the website for Fyre Festival 2. However, it is yet to be seen whether this music fest would be a sham like last time or if Billy would actually pull off a grand event.