In the captivating Netflix documentary, Escaping Twin Flames, viewers are introduced to Marlee and Joshua, two individuals who fell prey to the manipulative tactics of Twin Flames Universe.

The online spiritual community promised to guide them toward their destined soulmates, but instead, they experienced emotional abuse, financial exploitation and psychological manipulation. The documentary chronicles their harrowing experiences within the group.

After leaving the Twin Flames Universe, Marlee and Joshua have been on a journey of healing and self-discovery. They're now reclaiming their lives and finding their own paths to fulfillment.

Even though they've chosen to keep a low profile, their stories serve as a powerful reminder of the dangers of cult indoctrination. It also highlights the importance of critical thinking when navigating the spiritual realm.

Where are Marlee and Joshua now after escaping the Twin Flames Universe?

The Divines (Image via Paul Octavious)

Marlee and Joshua have chosen to keep their current whereabouts private, seeking to protect themselves from any potential influence or harassment from Twin Flames Universe.

However, they have continued to advocate for others affected by the group's practices, sharing their experiences through interviews and social media platform.

Marlee, who was deeply involved with Twin Flames Universe for several years, has spoken openly about the trauma she experienced while under the group's control.

She has described how the teachings of Twin Flames Universe led her to question her relationship with her husband, eventually convincing her to leave him in pursuit of her supposed "twin flame." She has also revealed the group's encouragement to sever ties with family and friends and their demands for large sums of money.

Joshua had a brief yet powerful encounter with Twin Flames Universe. Initially intrigued by the group's claims of spiritual awakening, he soon discovered their true intentions were not to empower individuals but to dominate and deceive them.

He has publicly voiced his concerns about the group's practices, which involve separating members from society, promoting toxic relationships and requesting financial donations under the guise of spiritual advancement.

What is Escaping Twin Flames about?

The documentary delves into the dark side of the Twin Flames Universe. The series follows the stories of former members who courageously share their experiences of being manipulated, emotionally abused and financially exploited by the group's leaders, Jeff and Shaleia Divine.

It exposes the group's manipulation of the "twin flame" concept, a belief that each person has a perfect soulmate with whom they share a profound karmic connection.

Twin Flames Universe preys on this yearning for true love, luring vulnerable individuals into their web of deceit by promising to facilitate harmonious twin flame unions.

The film unveils the group's tactics of isolating members from their loved ones, encouraging unhealthy relationships and demanding financial contributions as a prerequisite for achieving spiritual enlightenment.

Former members recount instances of being pressured to cut off ties with family and friends, convinced that these connections hinder their progress toward their twin flame.

The documentary also sheds light on the group's financial exploitation, revealing how members were coerced into purchasing expensive seminars, mentorships and other resources from the Divines.

The couple positioned themselves as spiritual gurus, demanding unyielding loyalty and obedience from their followers.

Final thoughts

Escaping Twin Flames is a documentary that aims to equip viewers with knowledge and awareness, enabling them to approach spiritual communities with caution and discernment.

It highlights the significance of seeking support from trustworthy sources, maintaining healthy relationships and prioritizing personal well-being over external validation.

Marlee and Joshua have been on a journey of healing and self-discovery that shows how resilient the human spirit can be in the face of adversity. By bravely sharing their stories, they have inspired others to seek help and reclaim their lives from manipulation and exploitation.

Here's a list of potential avenues of help if you or someone you know needs it:

1) Consider reaching out to organizations like the International Cultic Studies Association (ICSA), which offers resources and support for those affected by cultic environments.

2) It may be beneficial to seek professional help from licensed therapists.

3) Support groups for those who have left high-control groups can also offer understanding and community.