5 shows to watch if you love Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel is an animated series created by Vivienne Medrano that was released on YouTube on October 28, 2019. the series is set in hell, where the plot revolves around Charlie, the princess of hell. Her ambition is to make demons better through her hotel in hell. The animated series has had the audience's attention because of its dark humor, stellar animation, and compelling characters.

Moreover, the unconventional narrative of the show has fans eagerly anticipating more. In this article, we explore some shows that match the vibes of Hazbin Hotel and offer a similar watching experience.

Check out these five shows that will put a stop to your hunt and captivate your senses like Hazbin Hotel did.

5 shows that are like Hazbin Hotel

1) Helluva Boss

Helluva Boss is an animated series created by Vivienne Medrano. The series was released on YouTube on October 31, 2019. Set in the same universe as Hazbin Hotel, this series is a spin-off series with a similar and humourous tone but a fresh perspective on hell. The story follows the misadventures of an assassination gang. The main characters - IMp, Blitzo Moxxie, and Loona are a riot.

Fans of Hazbin Hotel should make sure to check out Helluva Boss.

2) The Owl House

The Owl House is a magical animated series created by Dana Terrace that initially streamed on January 10, 2020, on Disney + Hotstar. The series follows the story of a teenage girl, Luz, who stumbled upon a portal to another world. In that world, she befriends Eda, a rebellious witch, and King, a tiny warrior.

This show is a mixture of humor, adventure, and heartwarming moments. The Owl House is a perfect choice for those who are fans of supernatural settings and character-driven storylines.

3) Amphibia

Amphibia, created by Matt Braly, was released on June 17, 2019, on Disney+ Hostar. The story follows the journey of a girl named Anne Boonchuy, who ends up in a mysterious world called "Amphibia." She makes friends with the inhabitants of that world, and the story advances with lots of humor, adventure, and interesting tales.

Amphibia is a show with diverse characters in a richly detailed world. So, for the fans of Hazbin Hotel, Amphibia is worth a watch.

4) The Venture Bros.

The Venture Bros. is an animated series created by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer. The series aired on Adult Swim on August 7, 2004. The series follows the misadventures of the Venture family, with Dr. Rusty Venture leading the gang. This show is full of adult pop cultural references, complex stories, and unforgettable characters.

The Venture Bros. is a stellar choice for an audience that loves a hilarious and thought-provoking story.

5) Disenchantment

Disenchantment is an animated series created by Matt Groening. It streamed on Netflix on August 17, 2018. The show is a comedic take on medieval fantasy that follows the adventures of Princess Bean, along with her friends Elfo, an elf, and Luci, a demon. The show is like a fairytale, sharing the elements like humor and animation style with Hazbin Hotel.

The creator of The Simpsons uses his signature animation style and storytelling to make this show an engaging watch for the fans of the animated series. So, for fans of Hazbin Hotel, Disenchantment is worth the time.

The list has five shows that will keep Hazbin Hotel vibes alive for fans who have finished watching the first season. Whether it's the gang from Helluva Boss, the magical escapades of The Owl House and Amphibia, the irrelevant humor of The Venture Bros., and the medieval comedy of Disenchantment, all these series have their unique flair, ensuring more laughter and adventure.

These shows are available to watch on their respective platforms. So, whether looking for something new or waiting for the new season of a show, settle in and enjoy these brilliant animated series.