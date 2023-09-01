Disenchantment season 5 cast list and characters explored

The fifth and final season of Disenchantment is all set to air on Netflix on Friday, September 1, 2023. The show focuses on the numerous exploits of a princess, her companion, and her personal demon. Here's a short synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''After tackling modern times with "The Simpsons" and the future with "Futurama," producer Matt Groening steps into the past with "Disenchantment." The animated fantasy series geared toward adults takes place in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland.''

The description further reads,

''It follows the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and personal demon Luci. The oddball trio encounters the likes of ogres, sprites, imps, trolls and human fools along the way.''

Disenchantment stars Abbi Jacobson, who voices the role of the protagonist, along with numerous others playing key supporting characters. The series is helmed by Matt Groening.

Disenchantment season 5 cast list: Who stars in Netflix's fantasy sitcom?

1) Abbi Jacobson as Bean

Abbi Jacobson essays the lead role of protagonist Bean in Netflix's Disenchantment season 5. Bean is a teenage princess who's known for her highly volatile and rebellious nature. She, along with her companion and personal demon, set off on numerous adventures. Her journey forms the crux of the story.

Abbi Jacobson has been quite impressive throughout the show and has received high praise from critics for her voice-acting. Her other notable acting credits include Person to Person, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and Broad City, to name a few.

2) Eric André as Luci

Eric André lends his voice to the character of Luci in Netflix's animated series. Luci is Bean's personal demon who's with her throughout her numerous misadventures. Eric also voices the role of Pendergast. His performance has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics over the years. Eric André has previously appeared in Flock of Dudes, The Internship, Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, and many more.

3) Nat Faxon as Elfo

Nat Faxon voices the character of Elfo in Disenchantment season 5. Elfo is Bean's companion, who is half-human and half-elf. He's known for his lively and optimistic nature and plays a significant role in the story.

Faxon has been brilliant throughout the four seasons and is expected to deliver another impressive performance in the upcoming final season. Viewers might recognize Nat Faxon from Yes Day, Charlie's Angels, Life of the Party, Loot, and Mulligan, among many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie also features numerous other actors portraying significant supporting characters. These include actors like:

Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona and Prince Derek

John DiMaggio as King Zøg

Richard Ayoade as Alva Gunderson

Phil LaMarr as God

Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar

Maurice LaMarche as Odval

David Herman as Jerry

Meredith Hagner as Mora

The official trailer for Disenchantment season 5 was released by Netflix on August 30, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the final season. Viewers can expect another hilarious and intriguing season replete with many thrilling and dramatic moments as Bean's story is set to conclude with the new installment.

Viewers can stream all the episodes of Disenchantment season 5 on Netflix on Friday, September 1, 2023.