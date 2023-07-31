"They are the LIFE OF THE PARTY": SEVENTEEN sends fans into a frenzy after performing an unexpected song at a staff member’s wedding

K-pop group SEVENTEEN once again stole the hearts of their fans and netizens when they attended a staff member's wedding on July 30, 2023. This surprise appearance at the wedding made headlines and delighted their devoted followers, who couldn't get enough of their playful antics and infectious energy.

Not only did they steal the spotlight with their appearance, but the group even performed an unexpected song to make the ocassion even more fun. All the members, except for Mingyu and Seungkwan, were present for the wedding performance.

Jin 🤍 @_seokjin_est92 🍾 twitter.com/hvcmin/status/… and they still chose aju nice!! They are the LIFE OF THE PARTY

SEVENTEEN perfroms VERY NICE at a staff member's wedding

On July 30, 2023, the beloved K-pop group SEVENTEEN graced the wedding of one of their staff members. This special occasion was even more heartwarming as the staff member had been with the group since their pre-debut days. Grateful for the support and dedication of their staff, the members didn't miss the opportunity to show their appreciation by attending the wedding and making it an unforgettable event.

Dressed in a mix of elegant formal attire and charming informal t-shirts, the entire SEVENTEEN group brought their signature charm to the wedding festivities. As soon as they took the stage, they effortlessly created a fun and lively atmosphere, ensuring that everyone present had a fantastic time.

tracy 🐱 @tinkswonu pic.twitter.com/XBME2FcRx0 seventeen performing aju nice at a wedding IM CRYING

A highlight of the event was SEVENTEEN's choice of song for their performance. Despite having a line-up of self-produced romantic tracks, the group surprised everyone by opting for their energetic and catchy song, VERY NICE, also known as AJU NICE in Korean. This unexpected selection had everyone laughing and dancing along, turning the wedding into a true celebration of joy and happiness.

Before launching into their performance, Hoshi, one of the members, took the mic to add his humorous touch to the event. In true SEVENTEEN fashion, he playfully turned the wedding into a mini-concert, engaging the audience with his enthusiasm. He playfully asked everyone to respond in a big voice and led a fun practice session of the iconic AJU NICE chant, ensuring that the crowd was fully immersed in the excitement.

Twitter was full of both praise and hilarious reactions from the fans about the particular incident.

The Second Coming of BSS @horanghaeist twitter.com/tinkswonu/stat… nah bc imagine kissing your spouse on your wedding day and hearing a horde of men shout "aju NICE!" like they're the announcer in wii sports resort

딸기야 Omega-3✨ @haniegetti pic.twitter.com/C2ebcIhLKr Wedding is so blessed bcs seventeen performed aju nice in it

But i love them to death

Anw THEY LOOK SO GORGEOUS



Still can't believe that seventeen really sang aju nice at a wedding……Anw THEY LOOK SO GORGEOUS

+ AJU NICE AS A CONGRATULATORY SONG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/cRb7H3Q5Td Seventeen is the only group who can turn a wedding into a concert I SWEAR HAHAHA+ AJU NICE AS A CONGRATULATORY SONG

Real Self: I want them singing at my Wedding



Delulu Self: Oh I want to marry Seventeen
Real Self: I want them singing at my Wedding

Interestingly, this was not the first time that the group members have shown their musical talents at a wedding. Previously, their sub-unit BSS had also performed at a wedding, delighting guests with their song Just Do It in 2022.

ae. @svthamster pic.twitter.com/FGKtfTiLUc Carats thinking about #Seventeen 's Same dream, Same Mind, Same night as wedding song.. Meanwhile, Seventeen's hoshi, seungkwan and Dokyeom rapping at the wedding.

Fans believe that SEVENTEEN's attendance at the staff member's wedding is a testament to their genuine and caring nature. CARATs noted how despite their global fame and success, the group remains humble and connected to their roots, cherishing the support of their staff and fans.

As the internet buzzed with videos and pictures from the event, the group's fans couldn't stop gushing over the group's warmth and sincerity. The memorable wedding appearance solidified the strong bond between the AJU NICE singers and their beloved CARATs, making the day a truly unforgettable one for everyone involved.