5 songs of the multi-talented Uhm Jung-hwa that you must listen to

The veteran South Korean singer and actress Uhm Jung-hwa is one of the most influential women in the Entertainment industry, given her remarkable contribution to music and film. She kickstarted he career in 1989 as a chorus member for the Korean broadcasting company MBC. She continued to establish herself as both a singer and actress in 1993 after her feature in the romance film On a Windy Day, We Must Go to Apgujeong, alongside the release of her first studio album, Sorrowful Secret.

Soon after her debut, she began to showcase her remarkable dance skills in 1996 with Sad Expectation and Rose of Betrayal. As she continued to put forth note-worthy works in both the music and film industries, she bagged several deserving awards for her contribution. She also won the nickname, "Korean Madonna." In 2010, Uhm Jung-hwa had to go on a hiatus following an operation for her thyroid cancer.

While it restricted many functional properties of her vocal cords, she returned to the industry in 2017. She continues to influence and bring much significance to the South Korean industry. Since it was announced that the idol would be appearing on BTS SUGA's drinking show, Suchwita, on November 20, 2023, fans have been eagerly waiting for the time to arrive.

Five songs from the veteran South Korean legend Uhm Jung-hwa you should listen to

1) Dreamer

As Uhm Jung-hwa's comeback into the industry after her recovery from thyroid cancer, she rolled out the studio album, The Cloud Dream of the Nine, in December 2017. The album holds two title tracks, one of which is Dreamer. The song presents itself as dance music that everyone can sway to. She combines her honey-like vocals with indie electro-pop instrumentals, and her dance performance for the song is the icing on the cake.

2) Poison

Released in 1998, the track Poison sits in Uhm Jung-hwa's Invitation album. The song bagged the idol's first-ever award at the Golden Disk Awards for the Bonsang Award (Main Prizes) category. Poison impressed both the masses and the people of the music industry with the layering of melancholic music with 90s techno beats and dance. The music video is made in black and white, and as per Rolling Stone, the singer was said to have hated the song so much she cried in the studio.

3) Sad Expectations

The song through which Uhm Jung-hwa heavily impressed the masses and showcased her impeccable dance skills is Sad Expectations, a single released in 1996, soon after her debut. The song is yet another one of her tracks that has become a great addition to anyone's dance playlist. Sad Expectations is a song that can make anyone move with its 90s dance beat along with guitar and piano instrumentals.

The song grew its influence timelessly. It not only stands as Uhm Jung-hwa's biggest hit but also engulfed and represented an entire era of music in K-pop.

4) D.I.S.C.O. (feat. TOP)

The 2018 EP release, D.I.S.C.O., came with some of the most exciting releases from the veteran singer Uhm Jung-hwa, especially given the several collaborations that sat on the album. Among her collaborations with CL, YMGA, G-DRAGON, etc., is the collaboration with the then-YG artist, TOP. The song grew widely popular due to the perfect blend of hip-hop and retro synth beats.

5) Rose of Betrayal

The last among the several must-listen songs by Uhm Jung-hwa is her debut era track, Rose of Betrayal, a single released in 1997. The song was much praised for the idol's impressive showcase of her addictive and fluid dance style. However, the track in itself was commended for its stretchy yet consistent peppy beats.

With the veteran idol rolling out her most recent track, Miss Fortune, fans have been excitedly cheering her comeback while sending much love and support to the same. Miss Fortune is a track from the Korean movie of the same name starring Uhm Jung Hwa herself.