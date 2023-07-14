Five Star Chef release date, air time, and plot explored

Five Star Chef, Netflix’s upcoming reality cooking competition is set to air on Friday, July 14, 2023. The show will feature professional chefs as they compete for a prize bigger than ever - to have their own restaurant in the world-famous restaurant, Langham Hotel, in London.

During the competition, some of Britain’s most ambitious chefs will compete against one another while working in a real hotel. To be able to have their own restaurant in Langham, they must survive a six-week-long culinary showdown that will “push them to the boiling point.”

Channel 4's description of the show reads:

"This high-stakes new competition series will pit some of Britain’s brightest and most ambitious chefs against one another for a jaw-dropping prize: their own restaurant in one of Britain’s most historic hotels."

Tune in on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 3 am ET to watch Five Star Chef on Netflix.

All about Five Star Chef ahead of its season premiere on Netflix

The upcoming Netflix cooking competition is set to air on Friday, July 14, 2023, and was aired on Channel 4 on June 8, 2023. Five Star Chef will feature professional chefs as they compete for a chance to open their own restaurant in London’s famous Langham Hotel.

Set to serve in the show as the head judge is Michel Roux Jr. who is the son of French chef Albert Roux who passed away in January 2021. The judge is a two-star Michelin chef who was born in Kent. He attended Emanuel School but left the institution at the age of 16 and did an apprenticeship before he started working as a commis de cuisine at Le Gavroche.

He previously appeared on Masterchef, Hell’s Kitchen, and Food and Drink and has two restaurants, Le Gavroche and Roux. He will be joined by Ravneet Gil and Mike Reid as judges of Five Star Chef as they team up with the Michelin Star chef to find the next big chef.

Ravneet Gill is a British pastry chef, author, and columnist who has written food columns for The Guardian, The Telegraph, Observer Food Monthly, and Courier Magazine. She is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu and went on to work in various restaurants including St. John, Llewelyn’s, Jamavar, Black Axe Mangal, and Wild by Tart.

Mike Reid is a chef and television presenter and the Five Star Chef judge has appeared in Ready Steady Cook, Ten Minute Kitchen, My Market Kitchen, Saturday’s Kitchen, Everyday Gourmet, and Diana Chan. Reid has previously worked with Gordon Ramsay and Shannon Bennett.

"Across six episodes, Michel and his panel of judges will test the boundaries of the chefs’ abilities with a range of epic challenges, each based on the real skills they’ll need to survive in the unique world of Five Star dining: from lavish banquets to late-night room service, high-concept fusion dishes to hotel dining classics," reads Channel 4's description of the show.

Set to compete in Five Star Chef includes:

Adria Wu

Dominic Taylor

Jordon Brady

Igor Sapega

Raquel Fleetwood

Lara Norman

Anna Banfield

Five Star Chef is set to be released on Netflix on July 14, 2023, at 3 am ET.

