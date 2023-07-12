Who won Sugar Rush: The Baking Point on Netflix? Details explored

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point, a Mexican adaptation of the Sugar Rush franchise, recently released all six episodes on Netflix on July 12 at 3 am ET.

The show began with six teams of two bakers who attempted to compete in the show and against each other and time in order to create unique desserts that would put them ahead in the race.

Spoiler Alert: The following Sugar Rush: The Baking Point article contains spoilers from the Netflix show.

Each team started with only 24 hours on the clock that they had to utilize throughout the season. Each episode consisted of two rounds during which the contestants could only use up to six hours combined.

Over the course of the season, contestants were eliminated, and the last two teams had to create desserts inspired by the mystical creatures of Mexico in the finale. Ultimately, Ruth and Ruby took home the grand prize of 1 million pesos along with the trophy.

Recapping Sugar Rush: The Baking Point episode 1

Netflix’s latest baking competition, Sugar Rush: The Baking Point, is a Mexican adaptation of the Sugar Rush franchise. The show began with six teams of two bakers competing in several rounds and themed-based challenges. In the pilot episode of the season, they were allocated a total of 24 hours that they had to use throughout the season.

In the first two rounds, which were showcased in the first episode of Sugar Rush: The Baking Point, the contestants were tasked with baking goods inspired by Mexican Street Food. In the first round, they had to bake cupcakes, and in the next, a cake.

The teams that placed in the bottom two in the first round of the baking competition ended up losing 30 minutes for the round of cakes. In the first round, Ivan and Isreal came on top, while Ruth and Rubi and Lis and Luli placed last and lost 30 minutes.

Although they were at a disadvantage in the second round, they served beautiful and tasty cakes that visually represented a dish on a Mexican street food stand, which was their brief.

The contestants had different times remaining based on how they did in the first round: Israel and Ivan had 4 hours and 18 minutes to bake, Karen and Gaby had 4 hours and 1 minute, and Alan and Ale stood at 3 hours and 58 minutes. Dany and Ana Lau also had the same amount of time, while Ruth and Rubi had three hours and 35 minutes. The team with the least amount of time was Lis and Luli at 3 hours and 15 minutes.

At the end of the first episode, the host announced that the team that finished first would receive an extra hour to compete in the first challenge, while the second team would receive second place. Even though Lis and Luli had the least amount of time, they won first place, while Dany and Ana Lue came in second. The team that went home at the end of the first episode was Alan and Ale.

What happened in the rest of the season

In the following episode of Sugar Rush: The Baking Point, the teams were tasked with baking with leftover food items as they attempted to salvage leftover cakes in order to impress the judges. The team that was eliminated after episode 2 was Dany and Ava Lue.

The episode three challenge, inspired by Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead), saw the teams honor loved ones whom they lost. The team that went home was Lis and Luli. Episode 4 featured a road to redemption as the teams were given another chance to turn their precious failures into success stories.

This episode featured eliminated teams who were given another chance, and Alen and Ale returned to the competition. In the semi-finale of Sugar Rush: The Baking Point, the teams had to pay homage to their childhoods. The team that went home at the end of episode 5 was Gaby and Karen.

In the season finale of the Netflix show, the remaining teams had to create unique desserts inspired by the "spellbinding magic and mysticism of Mexico." Ultimately, Ruth and Ruby's desserts won the judges over with their taste, appearance, and closeness to the brief, and they took home the grand prize.

Episodes of Sugar Rush: The Baking Point are available to stream on the streaming platform.

