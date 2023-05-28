Silos Baking Competition season 1 release date, air time, and plot on Magnolia

Joanna Gaines' Silos Baking Competition is coming back on the Magnolia Network and this time it’s bigger than ever. The competition, which used to be a one-hour special, will now be featured as a six-episode long series. Silos Baking Competition will premiere on Sunday, May 28, at 8 pm ET with the first two episodes. Fans can also stream the show on HBO Max streaming application five days before the premiere, i.e. May 23.

The winner of the competition will be announced on June 25.

25 Professional bakers will compete in the first season of Silos Baking Competition, in groups of five, to win a grand prize of $100,000, four times what was being offered in the one-hour special. The winner’s dish will be available on the menu of Silos Baking Co. in Waco, Texas, from June 26 to September 4.

Silos Baking Competition has been shot in front of a live audience

Magnolia Network's description of the series reads:

"Home bakers travel to Waco, TX for a competition that celebrates the joy that comes from time spent in the kitchen. Competitors try to perfect a favorite recipe for a chance to have their treat featured at Magnolia's Silos Baking Co. and win $100,000."

Silos Baking Competition season 1 will be judged by Joanna Gaines and many guest judges will drop in throughout the series, including Family Dinner's Andrew Zimmern, Magnolia Workshops' Megan Mitchell, In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda's Abner Ramirez and Recipe Lost and Found's Casey Corn.

In each episode of the baking competition, five contestants from all over the USA will try to “perfect a favorite recipe" given by the judges in a beautiful and presentable manner. The winner of each episode will head to the finals, where they will be asked to create a very challenging dish.

The winner’s treat will be made available for the public at the Chip and Jo's bakery in Waco. As seen in the trailer, the competition has been shot in front of a live audience and the contestants are being challenged throughout the process of cooking by the judges.

About host and judge Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines is an alumnus of Baylor University and started her career on TV by doing an internship on 48 Hours. She met her husband Chip Gaines in 2001 and joined his house-flipping business soon after their wedding in 2003. The couple also opened a variety store named Magnolia, which was featured in HGTV’s popular show, Fixer Upper.

Joanna Gaines’s design style was very modern and influential on the network, which led to several other franchises of the series. The couple expanded their variety store with the help of their newfound fame and money. Soon, the store was transformed into a market with a church and a bakery.

Joanna also started a quarterly magazine called The Magnolia Journal and established her own TV network called the Magnolia Network in 2022.

Joanna has published many books like The Magnolia Story, In The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters, and the two-volume cookbook Magnolia Table.

Silos Baking Competition will air on Magnolia Network every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the show on HBO Max and Discovery+ on the same day as the television broadcast.

