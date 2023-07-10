New and upcoming OTT releases on Netflix, Prime, Hulu & Disney+ this week

OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime, Hulu, and Disney+ are four larger streaming platforms that air entertaining shows and movies every week to keep the masses entertained. These platforms release content from different genres including documentaries, horror thrillers, game shows, foreign-language series, anime, romance, comedy, and fantasy every week. This week is no different.

What to watch on Netflix and other OTT platforms this week

Here's a list of new movies and shows, released between Monday, July 10, 2023, and Sunday, July 16, 2023.

1) Netflix

July 10, 2023 - StoryBots: Answer Time

A brand new season of the Netflix show returns this week.

Netflix's description of the show reads:

"Got a question? The StoryBots have an answer! Join curious friends Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo on fun adventures to find facts for real kids like you."

July 11, 2023 - Nineteen to Twenty

The K-drama is a coming-of-age reality series following 19-year-old children as they experience the firsts of their adulthood.

July 12, 2023 - Record of Ragnarok II and more

Netflix will drop four projects on Wednesday, July 13, 2023, including Record of Ragnarok II, Mr. Car and the Knights Templar, Quarterback and the Sugar Rush: The Baking Point

The anime show, Record of Ragnarok II is based on the popular manga comic Zenon. The upcoming season is a continuation of season 2 which aired episodes earlier this year. The upcoming episodes will revolve around Ragnarok, a cataclysmic event during which Gods and humans face off in a final battle.

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar revolves around an art historian as he joins a group of adventurers. Meanwhile, Quarterback and Sugar Rush: The Baking Point are both part of the unscripted genres. The former gives NFL fans a close look at Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota’s lives. Meanwhile, the latter, a baking competition will see teams of bakers compete to make edible marvels.

July 13, 2023 - Sonic Prime and more

Sonic Prime is set to return with a brand new season this week. The series is based on the video game Sonic the Hedgehog. It will showcase Sonic trying to restore balance to the world as a battle with Eggman results in the formation of a multiverse.

Along with the animated show, Burn the House Down, Devil’s Advocate, and Survival of the Thickest will release on the same day.

July 14, 2023 - Bird Box Barcelona and more

Bird Box Barcelona is a Spanish spin-off of Sandra Bullock’s 2018 Bird Box.

The press release states:

"After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian muse navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona."

Also releasing on Netflix this Friday is The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem, Five Star Chef, Too Hot to Handle Season 5, and Love Tactics 2.

July 15, 2023 - Kohrra and more

The Indian crime series will feature Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary. The show begins with an NRI’s body being discovered just before his wedding. Also releasing on Netflix the same day is Country Queen.

2) Prime Video

July 14, 2023 - The Summer I Turned Pretty

Prime Video is only set to release one project this week. The second installment of the drama show, The Summer I Turned Pretty. The show will continue following Belly’s life and her anticipated return to Cousins Beach.

The press release states:

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same."

3) Hulu

July 10 - Synduality Noir

The anime series is based in the year 2242. During the show, mankind is shown to have escaped the Tears of the New Moon. However, after the Amazia, an underground city where humankind has lived since the catastrophe, begins to collapse, they must do everything they can to survive.

July 11, 2023 - Betrayal: The Perfect Husband

The reality miniseries is based on a podcast of the same name and narrates Jenifer’s tale as she discovered her seemingly perfect husband’s betrayal.

July 13, 2023 - The Jewel Thief

The Jewel Thief is a documentary that revolves around Gerald Blanchard. He is known to be the “most creative, calculating, and accomplished criminal mastermind in modern history” according to Hulu.

July 14, 2023 - Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas

The popular band is set to take to the Las Vegas Strip where it will perform at the Allegiant Stadium.

Hulu’s press release reads:

"Far from the days of playing in dive bars and casinos across the Las Vegas Strip, Imagine Dragons returns home to perform at the city’s largest stage."

4) Disney+

July 10, 2023 - Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground

The only project set to release on Disney+ this week is the unscripted series will take viewers to the Bahamas where more than 30% of dolphins have been bitten by sharks. The show will revolve around Dr. Mike Heithaus and Dr. Valeria Paz as they collect bite impressions from shark species.

The show is also set to air on Hulu and National Geographic.

