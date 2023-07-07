StoryBots: Answer Time season 2 on Netflix - Release date, plot, and more 

The highly awaited season 2 of StoryBots: Answer Time is all set to make its debut exclusively on Netflix on Monday, July 10, 2023. It is a spin-off series to the critically acclaimed Ask the StoryBots, which is made especially for children to enhance their curiosity for more knowledge. Gregg Spiridellis and Evan Spiridellis have served as the creator of the show.

Ever since the news of the upcoming second season was released by the streaming platform, the young followers of the series have been eagerly waiting to see what new knowledge-filled adventures the StoryBots has in store for them. Season 1 had some pretty interesting episodes that gave away many facts about multiplication, budget, keys, laser, glue, taste and sand, among others.

Season 2 of StoryBots: Answer Time will have a total of 10 episodes

Scheduled to be released on Monday, July 10, 2023, the entertaining children's Netflix series' 2nd season will consist of a total of 10 episodes, similar to the first season.

All 10 episodes will air on the same date at 3 am Eastern Time (ET). The official brief description for the show, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"Got a question? The StoryBots have an answer! Join curious friends Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo on fun adventures to find facts for real kids like you."

This new season, the StoryBots will return to take children on a set of highly intriguing and colorful journeys where they will find answers to some more tough questions.

Each of the 10 episodes will showcase a popular guest star, who will be seen asking important questions to the always curious StoryBot friends, including Boop, Beep, Bang, Bing and Bo.

The abovementioned five main characters will answer the questions in a way that will be a joyous and laughter-filled ride for the children.

As per IMDb, the first three episodes of season 2 have been titled, Fractions, Moon and Stocks respectively. Thus, it is quite evident that in this season 2, children will be learning a lot about fractions, the moon and the stocks in episodes 1, 2, and 3. The titles for the other seven episodes are yet to be disclosed by the streaming platform.

Who are on the cast list for the second season of the Netflix show?

The lead voice cast members for the show include Fred Tatasciore as Bang, Jeff Gill as Bing, Erin Fitzgerald as Bo, Gregg Spiridellis as Boop and Judy Greer as Beep. The lead voice cast will be returning to reprise their respective roles in the upcoming season.

Season 2 will also see some promising and beloved guest stars return to ask questions, entailing Danny DeVito, Anne Hathaway and Sophie Turner, among others. Thus, without a shred of doubt, viewers are in for an exciting new season.

Don't forget to watch the second season of StoryBots: Answer Time, which will arrive on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

