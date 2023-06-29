Wake Up, Carlo! on Netflix: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

At the heart of Wake Up, Carlo! lies the endearing tale of Carlo, a spirited 7-year-old boy who harbors a deep love for adventure and fun. Imagine the bewildering experience of drifting into a deep slumber, only to reawaken years later and find that the world around you has drastically transformed. This captivating premise lies at the heart of Netflix's latest Brazilian animated series.

Brought to life by the brilliant minds behind the beloved show Jorel's Brother, this enchanting production promises to transport viewers on an unforgettable adventure. With its imminent premiere on July 6, 2023, and the recent release of its exhilarating trailer, the anticipation for Wake Up, Carlo! is mounting.

Wake Up, Carlo! is a tale of rediscovery

The show is led by Carlo, whose life takes an extraordinary turn when he falls under a mysterious spell that lulls him into a 22-year-long slumber. Upon awakening, he finds himself in a world where everything has changed—most notably, his childhood friends, who have now matured into responsible adults.

Yet, armed with his unwavering optimism, boundless imagination, and endearing innocence about life's intricacies, Carlo becomes a catalyst for his adult companions to recapture the joyous abandon of their youth.

Helmed by the talented director Juliano Enrico, Wake Up, Carlo! is a testament to the sacred power of friendship, the boundless realm of imagination, and the significance of embracing our true selves.

The talented voice cast, including Guilherme Briggs, Luiza Arantes, Gustavo Fortunato, and Mariana Xavier, breathe life into the vibrant characters, infusing them with personality and depth.

Wake Up, Carlo! is created by one of Latin America's most esteemed studios

In collaboration with Copa Studio, renowned for its artistic excellence and based in the vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro, this animated series spans 13 episodes

Copa Studio stands tall as one of Latin America's most esteemed animation studios, with an impressive legacy spanning over 15 years. Boasting two consecutive International Emmy Kids nominations, Copa Studio has garnered a reputation for delivering excellence in the realm of animated content.

The studio takes immense pride in its ability to weave captivating visual narratives, accumulating a rich portfolio comprising over a hundred hours of enthralling storytelling.

Among their standout productions are globally recognized series such as Jorel's Brother on Cartoon Network, The Microadventures of Tito and Cody, and Haunted Tales for Wicked Kids on Cartoon Network.

Additionally, their internationally acclaimed series Trunk Train has captivated audiences across 25 territories, with the feature film adaptation, Trunk Train – The Movie, making its theatrical debut in September 2022. The show has garnered immense praise for its seamless blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling. Its endearing narrative strikes a chord, resonating with audiences of all ages, while its positive message serves as a guiding light in an ever-changing world.

Moreover, the series celebrates the rich tapestry of Brazilian culture, weaving its vibrant essence throughout the captivating episodes. Within this expansive realm of entertainment, the Brazilian animated series, Wake Up, Carlo!, is brought to life by the creative genius of Juliano Enrico, the visionary behind Jorel's Brother.

As the premiere date of Wake Up, Carlo! draws near, excitement swells for this Brazilian animated series when it releases on Netflix on July 6, 2023.

