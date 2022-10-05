5 best South American footballers in the world right now (October 2022)

South America has produced some of the greatest players in the history of the game. Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Colombia have historically been footballing powerhouses. Brazil are the most successful team in the history of the World Cup, having won the competition five times.

They have produced legendary players like Pele, Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, Romario, Garrincha, Zico and Socrates to name a few. Diego Maradona, widely considered to be one of the greatest of all time, was Argentinian.

Even today, South America continues to be a treasure trove of world-class footballing talent. But who are the best ones among the current crop hailing from the continent?

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best South American footballers in the world right now.

#5 Gabriel Jesus (Brazil/Arsenal)

Brentford FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Gabriel Jesus enjoyed quite a decent stint with Manchester City but he didn't exactly stand out during his time at the Etihad. In all fairness, Pep Guardiola has assembled a star-studded squad at City and it's difficult for anyone to stand out.

Jesus joined Arsenal this summer and since then, he has shown just how good a player he can be. The 25-year-old has led the Gunners' resurgence from the front and has been among the goals so far this term.

He is a well-rounded centre-forward who beats defenders at will and is also capable of sniffing out chances in and around the penalty area. In nine appearances across all competitions for Arsenal so far this term, Jesus has scored five goals and provided three assists.

#4 Federico Valverde (Uruguay/Real Madrid)

Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Replacing a set of players like Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro is no easy task. In fact, it's quite an arduous ordeal and the transition is likely to cause tremors in any side that doesn't navigate it meticulously.

Real Madrid seem to have found the formulae though and have already lined up replacements for Kroos and Modric. Valverde is arguably the most exciting of those players. The Uruguay international is a versatile footballer who can play anywhere across midfield and as a full-back as well as a winger.

Valverde is excellent at progressing the ball. He is an energetic and relentless presence on the football pitch and is gifted in a technical sense as well. In 10 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season, the 24-year-old has scored four goals and provided two assists.

He recently picked up the 'La Liga Player of the Month' for September.

B/R Football @brfootball Fede Valverde receives his La Liga Player of the Month award for September Fede Valverde receives his La Liga Player of the Month award for September 🌟 https://t.co/tcIgpHQqGK

#3 Vinicius Jr. (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF v CA Osasuna - LaLiga Santander

Vincius Jr. is one of the most exciting attackers in the game right now. The Brazilian maverick's game has undergone a massive improvement over the past year and he has burgeoned into a nearly unstoppable force on the left wing.

Vinicius is a nightmare to defend against thanks to his nimble touches, mesmerizing skills and blistering pace. The 22-year-old was one of Real Madrid's standout performers as they won the La Liga title and the Champions League last season.

He has started the 2022-23 season on the same note. In 10 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this term, Vinicius has scored six goals and provided four assists.

#2 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

Jamaica v Argentina

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time. The Argentinian legend has won the Ballon d'Or, which is football's most prestigious individual honor, a record seven times in his career. He has had an illustrious career at both domestic and international levels.

Even at the age of 35, Messi is going strong and has got off to a brilliant start to the 2022-23 season with Paris Saint-Germain. He has also been in spectacular form for Argentina, scoring four goals in two friendlies in September, namely against Honduras and Jamaica.

Messi has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 12 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season. He will be desperate to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup because then it will be impossible to deny the fact that Messi has indeed completed football.

#1 Neymar Jr. (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

Peru v Brazil - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Neymar Jr. embodies all the great qualities we've come to attribute to the very best Brazilian attackers in the history of the sport. He possesses exquisite technique and is one of the most skillful players in the world right now.

Neymar combines his technical wizardry with unreal vision to pull off moments of magic on the football field. He is currently one of the most in-form footballers on the planet. The 30-year-old is Brazil's leading light heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In 12 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season, the Brazil international has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists.

