Snack vs Chef 2022 (season 1): Meet the judges of Netflix’s new culinary show

Netflix's Snack vs Chef is set to pit 12 talented chefs against each other as they attempt to recreate some iconic snacks by combining their skills and science.

Serving as judges on the Netflix cooking competition are Helen Park and Ali Bouzari as they analyze the delicious snacks to determine who wins the grand prize of $50,000.

The synopsis of the upcoming show reads as:

"Hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, this new food competition sees 12 chefs go head-to-head in the ultimate snack showdown. Not only must they recreate some of the world's most iconic snacks, they'll also be challenged to invent their own original snacks inspired by beloved classics. Only one will prevail and claim the $50,000 prize."

Snack vs Chef is set to premiere on November 30 on Netflix.

The judges of the Netflix culinary show will potentially be living every child’s dream by eating all the snacks they can. The duo will be responsible for determining who deserves the grand prize by winning the show.

1) Helen Park

Helen Park, the culinary director of La Boite, is set to serve as one of the judges of Snack vs Chef. She has a Grand Diploma from the International Culinary Center and is a graduate of Parsons School of Design - The New School.

Helen’s dishes are packed with flavorful condiments, sauces, and dressing, which she uses to spice up her dishes.

The upcoming Snack vs. Chef judge loves to incorporate sesame into her dishes and some of her sesame-forward dishes include Sesame Cardamom Granola, Sesame Strawberry Tiramisu, and Sesame Milk. Helen was once a contestant on Food Network’s Chopped.

2) Ali Bouzari

Culinary scientist, author, educator, and co-founder of Pilot R&D, Ali Bouzari is set to serve as the other judge on Netflix’s Snack vs Chef. Bouzari's organization is a research and development company in the culinary field that collaborates with chefs to think of new ways that people can eat as well as how culinary art is taught.

He has helped develop curriculums at top universities like the Culinary Institute of America and has been in collaboration with restaurants including State Bird Provisions, Benu, Eleven Madison Park, and more to change the culinary world. Ali has a Ph.D. in food biochemistry and has been featured in the 30 Under 30 List of Forbes and Zagat.

While in conversation with HIC in 2014, Ali said that he knew he wanted to be a chef when he was in high school and that he started working in an orthodox Jewish catering company where he learned to make Jewish delights and kosher food.

The Snack vs Chef's judge’s father was an excellent cook and influenced his life in more than one way.

He said:

"His family is from Iran and the culture there is obsessed with food, it’s an all consuming part of life, and it’s really fun. There is a joyous attitude toward food, they don’t take it seriously."

Snack vs Chef will see comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu serve as hosts. The upcoming show will consist of 12 contestants hoping to win the grand prize of $50,000.

Tune in on November 30 to see what happens when the show premieres on Netflix.

